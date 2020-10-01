Thursday's results

Class AA

Larchmont Golf Course, Missoula

First round

BOYS

Team scores: Missoula Sentinel 305, Kalispell Glacier 308, Gallatin 308, Billings Senior 331, Helena Capital 335, Billings West 340, Great Falls CMR 343, Missoula Hellgate 351

Individuals: 1. Kade McDonough, Missoula Sentinel, 70; T2. Tyler Avery, Kalispell Glacier, 74; T2. Jordan Verge, Gallatin, 74; T2. Justus Verge, Gallatin, 74; 5. Treyden Haber, Billings West, 75; T6. Stevie Voight, Gallatin, 76; T6. Will Salonen, Kalispell Glacier, 76; T8. Jaden Dennis, Missoula Sentinel, 77; T8. Eli Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, 77; T10. Keaton Cassidy, Kalispell Glacier, 79; T10. Sam Manaker, Kalispell Glacier, 79; T10. Zach Hangas, Missoula Sentinel, 79; T10. Joe Opitz, Missoula Sentinel, 79; T10. Tyler Brunner, Billings Senior, 79; T10. Caswell Bloomquist, Helena Capital, 79; T10. Logan Connolly, Billings Skyview, 79; T10. Hayden Ellis, Missoula Big Sky, 79; T18. Fox Weymouth, Great Falls CMR, 80; T18. Ezra Epperly, Kalispell Flathead, 80; 20. Reece Mayala, Billings Senior, 81; T21. Andrew Hauser, Missoula Sentinel, 82; T21. Dutch Teders, Helena Capital, 82; T21. Jacob Brandon, Nozeman, 82; T24. Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 84; T24. Trey Mattson, Missoula Hellgate, 84; T24. Tye Boone, Billings Skyview, 84; T24. Jaxon Hinshaw, Belgrade, 84; T28. Ramey Lloyd, Gallatin, 85; T28. Cade Wagner, Billings Senior, 85; T28. Connor Halligan, Billings West, 85; T28. Brett Stoos, Helena Capital, 85; T28. Josten Cripe, Kalispell Flathead, 85; T28. Anthony Madison, Belgrade, 85; T28. Trenton Olson, Great Falls High, 85; T35. Siam Wilailuck, Billings Senior, 86; T35. Austin Zeiler, Helena High, 86; T37. Aiden Gappert, Missoula Hellgate, 87; T37. Brady Anderson, Butte High, 87; T37. Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 87; T40. Carson Suchecki, Missoula Big Sky, 88; T40. Cody Kunda, Kalispell Glacier, 88; T40. Joseph Driscoll, Billings Senior, 88; T40. Croix Flohr, Billings West, 88; T40. Dylan Couture, Bozeman, 88; T45. Cale Hines, Helena Capital, 89; T45. Josh Beck, Missoula Hellgate, 89; T45. Logan Meyer, Helena High, 89; T48. Henry Black, Missoula Hellgate, 91; T48. Noah Hollenback, Great Falls CMR, 91; T48. Kadin Gall, Kalispell Flathead, 91; T51. Mitchell Fogelsong, Billings West, 92; T51. Drew Lowry, Kalispell Flathead, 92; 53. Jacob Wassmer, Billings West, 93; 54. Brennan Labbe, Missoula Hellgate, 94; 55. Kaleb Engel, Great Falls CMR, 95; 56. Dylan Dobbins, Helena Capital, 97; 57. Myles Jacobs, Helena High, 98; 58. Michael Perkins, Great Falls High, 99; 59. Carter Philipps, Great Falls CMR, 100; 60. Brodie Falk, Belgrade, 102.

GIRLS

Team scores: Bozeman 321, Billings West 355, Butte 357, Billings Senior 357, Helena Capital 382, Billings Skyview 383, Kalispell Flathead 397, Kalispell Glacier 398

Individuals: 1. Cooper Knarr, Bozeman, 76; 2. Sami Yates, Bozeman, 78; T3. Franchi Ceartin, Bozeman, 79; T3. Ella Prigge, Butte High, 79; T5. Kadence Fischer, Billings West, 81; T5. Halle Vandersloot, Gallatin, 81; 7. Kodie Hoagland, Butte High, 82; T8. Marcella Mercer, Kalispell Flathead, 83; T8. Kenzie Walsh, Billings Senior, 83; T8. Celi Chapman, Helena High, 83; T11. Sami Benson, Billings Senior, 85; T11. Lauren Williams, Helena High, 85; 13. Jillian Wynne, Kalispell Flathead, 86; T14. Lexi McNew, Helena Capital, 87; T14. Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 87; T16. Elly Atkins, Bozeman, 88; T16. Cierra Sundheim, Billings Skyview, 88; T18. Bella Johnson, Billings West, 90; T18. Lauren Mayala, Billings Senior, 90; 20. Megan Voegele, Billings West, 91; T21. Meilyn Armstrong, Billings Skyview, 92; T21. Alex Madsen, Great Falls CMR, 92; T23. Annika Brocklebank, Billings West, 93; T23. Alana Griffin, Kalispell Glacier, 93; 25. Chloe Tanner, Kalispell Glacier, 94; T26. Paige O'Mara, Helena Capital, 95; T26. Kelly Jones, Great Falls High, 95; T28. Morgan Sunchild, Great Falls High, 96; T28. Stella Claridge, Kalispell Glacier, 96; T30. Mackenzie Finnegan, Butte High, 98; T30. Kennedy Lean, Butte High, 98; T32. Sara Priebe, Bozeman, 99; T32. Makayla Bury, Helena Capital, 99; T32. Barbara McGregor, Billings West, 99; T32. Bryn Turnquist, Billings Senior, 99; T32. Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview, 99; T32. Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 99; T38. Megan Savage, Butte High, 101; T38. Megan Swanson, Helena Capital, 101; 40. Kaitlyn Hensel, Billings Skyview, 104; 41. Zita Gravely, Helena Capital, 106; T42. Alex Miller, Billings Skyview, 108; T42. McKinline Murer, Kalispell Flathead, 108; T42. Avery Fawcett, Billings Senior, 108; 45. Ella Torsleff, Gallatin, 109; 46. Bella Cory, Missoula Hellgate, 111; 47. Jordan Whitaker, Belgrade, 113; 48. Kenna Sandler, Kalispell Glacier, 115; 49. Sofie Fero, Missoula Sentinel, 116; 50. Anna Stensrud, Missoula Hellgate, 117; 51. Landrie Anderson, Missoula Sentinel, 118; T52. Mari Jayne Reed, Kalispell Flathead, 120; T52. Ashlee Owens, Missoula Big Sky, 120; T54. Sophia Dykhuizen, Kalispell Flathead, 122; T54. Colette Daniels, Kalispell Glacier, 122; 56. Madeline Heaney, Missoula Big Sky, 123; 57. Alta Murray, Missoula Sentinel, 124; 58. Leila Mamangnun, Belgrade, 129; Withdrawn, Kendra Thayer.

Class A

Butte Country Club

First round

BOYS

Team scores: Whitefish 305, Billings Central 324, Laurel 328, Livingston 343, Polson 345, Lewistown 350, Frenchtown 352, Hamilton 352, Havre 352, 

Individuals: 1. Billy Smith, Whitefish, 70; 2. Carson Hackmann, Laurel 72; 3. Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 72; 4. Nick Pasquarello, Billings Central, 77; 5. Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 78; 6. Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 78; 7. Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 80; 8. Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 80; 9. Josh Warp, Havre, 80; 10. Liam Higgins, Livingston, 81; 12. Luke Schlimgen, Corvallis, 82; 12. Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 82; 13. Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 82; 14. Truman Pierce, Lewistown, 83; 15. Ben Duhame, Frenchtown, 84; 16. Kamas Romney, Frenchtown, 84; 17. Tanner Hanson, Hamilton, 84; 18. Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 84; 19. Carson Hupka, Polson, 85; 20. Matthew Hansen, Sidney, 85; 21. Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 85; 22. Ryder Lee, Miles City, 86; 23. Christian Lund, Polson, 86; 24. Hunter Emerson, Polson, 87; 25. Torrin Ellis, Polson, 87; 26. Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 88; 27. Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 88; 28. Houston Dunn, Livingston, 88; 29. Tate Hazen, Sidney, 88; 30. Malachi Stewart, Billings Central, 89; 31. Cody Brothwell, Columbia Falls, 90; 32. Taven Coon, Glendive, 90; 33. Caleb Chamblis, Havre, 90; 34. Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 90; 35. Bjorn Olson, Whitefish, 90; 36. Will Tipton, Billings Central, 91; 37. Mason Anderson, Corvallis, 91; 38. Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 91; 39. Caleb Spangler, Havre, 91; 40. Kale Reno, Havre, 91; 41. Dylon Kominek, Frenchtown, 92; 42. Logan McNally, Frenchtown, 92; 43. Chance Marshall, Livingston, 92; 44. Eli Warner, Frenchtown, 93; 45. Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 93; 46. Braden Kindopp, Sidney, 93; 47. Cole Dickemore, Hamilton, 94; 48. Bryce Hayes, Livingston, 94; 49. Ruben Couture, Ronan, 94; 50. Emerson Widmer, Hamilton, 95; 51. Dillon Pretty On Top, Ronan, 95; 52 Luke Sova, Columbia Falls, 97; 53. Mason Gotham, Libby, 97; 54. Parker Puyear, Dillon, 98; 55. Lane Clark, Columbia Fall, 99; 56. Kelton Simonson, East Helena, 99; 57 Carson Barta, Lewistown, 99; 58. Theron Peterson, Havre, 100; 59. Carter Wichman, Lewistown, 102; 60. Ray Morrison, Dillon, 104; 61. Michael Smith, Polson, 104; 62. Landon Haddock, Libby, 105; 63. Kaden Harding, Miles City, 106; 64. Connor Brown, East Helena, 116; 65. Dylan Buckner, Libby, 117. 

GIRLS

Team scores: Laurel 338, Sidney 395, Livingston 404, Whitefish 417, Corvallis 421, Polson 424, Ronan 426, Hamilton 439, Havre 493, Lewistown 519, 

Indiviuduals: 1. Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 75; 2. Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 80; 3. Hannah Adams, Laurel, 82; 4. Haylee Adams, Laurel, 84; 5. Karly Volk, Sidney, 88; T6. Harper Armitage, Frenchtown, and Aly Rose, Hamilton, 91; 8. Breana Jensen, Laurel, 92; 9. Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 94; T10. Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, Ashlan Mortensen, Livingston, and Macao Jackson, Ronan, 96; 13. Jill SureChief, Browning, 98; T14. Jessica Gubler, Livingston, Ellie Thiel, Polson, and Jasmine Oyler, Stevensville, 99; 17. Elsa Cajune, Livingston, 101; T18. Catherine Gustin, Frenchtown, Molly Cooney, Laurel, Anyah Cripe, Whitefish, and Makenna Woody, Whitefish, 102; T22. Liz Opalka, Columbia Falls, and Grace Bintz, Frenchtown, 103; T24. Kylee Seifert, Polson, and Kendall Reed, Whitefish, 104; T26. Sami Knapp, Corvallis, and Jocelyn Staples, Havre,105; T28. Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, Alyssa Pretty On Top, Ronan, and Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 106; 31. Ella Norby, Sidney, 107; 32. Kara Allen, Livingston, 108; T33. Ashley Maki, Polson, and Anna Elm, Whitefish, 109; T35. Hayley Bender, Hamilton, and Kylee Neimeyer, Ronan, 110; 37. Signee Storrud, Corvallis, 111; T38. Carly Garrick, Polson, and Maddie Sramek, Whitefish, 112; T40. Kenzie Bender, Billings Central, Sylvie McKeon-Hanson, Havre, and Madyson Running Crane, Ronan, 114; 43. Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 117; T44. Brittney Wagner, Browning, and Emilee Iverson, Sidney, 119; 46. Clare Konen, Polson, 120; T47. Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, and McKinley Murray, Hamilton, 121; T49. Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, and Revonna Alamo, Hardin, 122; 51. Anna Gremaux, Lewistown, 123; T52. Brooke Blue, Browning, Mariah Fogle, Lewistown, and Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 124; T55. Kaylinn Turney, Dillon, Gemma Sharples, Glendive, Erin Hafemann, Hardin, and Kayley Svendsbye Libby, 126; 59. Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 127; 60. Carlee Kato, Havre, 128; 61. Ava Leopold, Corvallis, 130; 62. Aubrielle Grandpre, Livingston, 135; 63. Gianna Gutowsky, East Helena, 145; 64. Katharine Greenwood, Havre, 146; 65. BrookLynn Behl, Lewistown, 150.

Tags

Load comments