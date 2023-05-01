MISSOULA — Ari, Micah and McKinley Nicholas all share something in common besides a last name: They've all won an individual golf state championship while competing for the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks.

The difference is Micah and McKinley spent four years golfing in high school and finished with one State C championship apiece. Ari won his first state crown in his first season golfing for the Blackhawks last spring.

He's aiming to become the first member of the family of 10 siblings to be a two-time champion. He'll have one shot at pulling off the feat because this is his senior year and his second season golfing after an MHSA rule change allowed homeschool students to compete with a high school team last year.

"It means a lot," Ari said Monday after finishing up his round at The Ranch Club Golf Course during the Loyola Sacred Heart Invitational. "I’m going for another state title obviously. I want to be the first of my brothers to get two. It’s awesome playing for Seeley, the place I’ve lived all my life. Hopefully I can pull it out in the end."

The Nicholas siblings grew up entrenched in golf, a sport their father, David, still plays and coaches. Their log cabin-style house in Seeley Lake sits right above the driving range at Double Arrow Golf Course.

Ari was out on the course hitting golf balls as young as 3 years old. Those outings included Sunday evenings where Ari and some of his seven brothers and two sisters would have putting competitions.

"I think golfing has been mostly trying to fit in with my older brothers because they were always the cool guys," Ari said. "People say that golf isn’t the coolest sport, but why don’t you try it before you talk about it? It’s pretty hard.

"I always wanted to try to do really good. I think what kept bringing me back to golf was I could do better, I could do better. I always liked that."

The Nicholas family turned their love of golf into success at the high school level over the past decade. McKinley won the State C golf title in 2016, was runner-up in 2017 and was third in 2015. Micah won the State C crown in 2015, placed second in 2014 and tied for seventh in 2013.

Ari won the State C championship in the spring of 2022 despite breaking his right forearm on the trampoline in the fall of 2021 and suffering wrists injuries in the past. His younger sister Mia placed second last year as a freshman.

"I wasn’t expecting to be winning all these tournaments and everything and having people I didn’t know saying ‘Good luck going for the state title.’ It’s really cool," Ari said. "I was not expecting to get a reputation like this."

Despite being just 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, Ari's smooth and effortless-looking stroke sends the ball flying far down the fairways. That helped him Monday as he closed with an eagle and birdie on his final two holes.

Ari is the only one in the family who swings left-handed. It's an ideal swing for him, a concept David rediscovered decades ago after a skiing injury resulted in a broken back and forced him to rebuild his swing.

"Ari pretty much taught himself," David said. "I can’t take much credit for Ari’s golf swing. I had a pro tell me a little while ago to just leave it alone because it’s pure.

"It's the mentality part. If he starts getting bogeys, it’s hard for him to get off the bogey train sometimes, but he can. It’s kind of like his sister. They’re young. It's hard enough to get adults to rein it in. It’s a hard sport."

Ari now heads into the home stretch of what's been a quick two years competing for Seeley-Swan. Poor weather has limited time on the course, so he knows there's still room to improve with one tournament this week, divisionals next week and the State C tournament May 16-17 in Great Falls.

He's not looking to golf in college unless the perfect situation arises, so he's aiming to soak up his final season golfing on a school team. He's surprised more golfers don't know his last name given his family's success, but at least they've learned his first name after his state title last year.

"It’s more kind of a goofy feeling this year because everyone’s trying to take me down and saying, ‘Ari, I’m going to destroy you’ and stuff like that," he said with a laugh. "I’ve got a bunch of buddies that we all talk together and we’re looking forward to tournaments. Everyone here knows my name and it’s kind of cool because I don’t really have to introduce myself."