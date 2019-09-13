HELENA — Jhett Braley of Billings Senior and Carrie Carpenter of Billings West earned medalist honors at the Helena Invitational on Friday.

Braley had rounds of 79 and 72 at the Bill Roberts Golf Course for a 149. He won by three strokes.

Carpenter finished with a two-day total of 161, one stroke better than Ginny Kerr of Helena.

The Helena girls and Helena Capital boys won the team titles. The Bengals finished with 695, four strokes ahead of Billings West while Billings Senior was third with 736.

The Helena Capital boys won with 630, 19 strokes ahead of Billings Senior.

