MISSOULA — Kade McDonough of Missoula Sentinel and Macee Greenwood of Corvallis sit in first place after the opening day of the Missoula Invitational golf tournament Monday at Larchmont Golf Course.
The 36-hole tourney will conclude Tuesday at Canyon River Golf Course in East Missoula.
McDonough, who took medalist honors in the State AA meet last season, posted a score of 71 Monday. Teammate Joe Opitz and Helena Capital's Joe McGreevey are tied for second at 74 and Keaton Cassidy of Kalispell Glacier is in fourth at 75.
Defending State AA champion Sentinel leads the boys' team race with a one-day total of 301. Capital is a distant second at 312.
Greenwood carded a score of 77 Monday. Butte's Kodie Hoagland sits in second with an 81 and Flathead's Jillian Wynne sits in third at 87.
Glacier leads the girls' team race at 383. Capital is in second at 395 and Hamilton in third at 430.
