HELENA — Three days of golf came down to the final few holes on a sun-splashed afternoon at Green Meadow Country Club.
Southern California’s Jasmine Koo and Idaho’s Kelli Ann Strand went back-and-forth all morning over who would hoist the first-place plaque for the 44th annual Girls Junior Americas Cup.
Koo began the final round two strokes up, but Strand shot a 67 on Thursday and eagled 18 to finish three shots up with Koo on the back-nine. Koo, sensing she was trailing, ended her round with five threes.
After a bogey on 12, Koo parred 13 and 15, but birdied 14 and 17 and eagled 16 and 18 to finish -14 overall and three shots better than Strand.
“On 13, after I came back from the bogey on 12, I was like, ‘I’m a better golfer than this’ and I just had confidence in myself,” Koo said. “I just had a really good mindset going into those last few holes.”
Koo, a USC commit, tied Strand at -11 with an eagle putt on 16, went one shot up on 17 and enjoyed a chilly water bath from her teammates after sealing the individual victory on 18.
“It was a lot of water,” Koo said, with her teammates giggling in the background. “It’s really nice, because I feel supported. Obviously I’m super happy, but I’m just glad that my teammates are happy.”
Despite a double-bogey on 6 and bogies on 9 and 12, Koo shot a 66 on Thursday and finished at 202 for the three-round tournament. For her performance, Koo earned the Mary Ann Rodman Award as the golfer with the lowest score.
“I saw her on 14 and she made a birdie and she told me to stay with her the rest of the round,” Southern California’s team captain Amberlynn Dorsey said. “I’m not a very superstitious person, but every time she drank some of her red Gatorade, she birdied or eagled. So I was like, ‘you gotta drink it, here you go.’”
“I started walking the fairway with her and talking, and she was so bubbly. I think having that persona around her really helped her cap off with an eagle to finish her outstanding round.”
Koo anchored Southern California’s team victory, the region’s 21st GJAC victory and first since 2017. Southern California bested second-place Mexico by 24 strokes, finishing at -28.
The collection of Erica Lee, Elise Lee, Kylie Chong and Koo went into the second day of the tournament tied for first with Arizona, but shot 210 and 202 on Wednesday and Thursday to secure a dominant victory.
“These girls have played so much over the summer,” Dorsey said. “For them to keep playing throughout these multiple weeks – I have three girls who just got back from a tournament last week and I have three of them going to a tournament basically the day after they get back from this – and to keep that steamrolling going, it’s incredible. These girls are too good for me. I don’t even know what to say, they're so good.”
Strand, who finished runner-up for the second consecutive year, eagled 4 and 18 on her final round. She was -4 through Thursday’s first four holes, but gave a stroke back on 6. A birdie on 11 was canceled out by a bogey on 12 before Strand parred five straight holes to get to 18.
Her drive on 18 skipped just off the fairway, but Strand recovered with a shot to the green. From there, just a putt.
“I had 215 [yards] to the flag [off the first shot],” Strand said. “I choked up on my hybrid – it was the perfect club. Hit the front of the green and rolled up to about 12-15 feet and I made the putt…
“I kinda struggled on the last few holes. I three-putted 16 and missed a few other putts, so it was nice to finally make one and end on a good note. My last hole of junior golf ended well.”
Strand, a Challis high school grad, is committed to golf at Nebraska. She wrapped up her GJAC career helping team Idaho earn a seventh-place finish.
During the tournament’s closing ceremonies, Idaho was chosen for the Joan Teats Award as the “team best exhibiting the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, honesty, friendship and respect throughout the week.”
Arizona (-2), Hawaii (E) and Washington (+8) rounded out the top-five on the team side.
Southern California’s Chong (-9), Hawaii’s Raya Nakao (-7) and Arizona’s Gracie McGovern (-7) finished top-five individually.
Montana’s team, composed of Billings’ Kenzie Walsh and Kadence Fischer, as well as Stevensville’s Macee Greenwood and Fairfield’s Emma Woods, shot 732 over the three-day tournament, 84 over par, to finish 18th in the group standings.
Woods tied for 52nd overall at +22 following a 78 on Thursday. Greenwood tied for 55th at +23 while Fischer and Walsh finished +44 and +45, respectively.
“I thought we all had a good time,” Woods said. “We tried to make the best of it no matter what the scores were. It was very fun hosting the tournament and having everybody here.”
This year represented the third time since 1979 that Montana had hosted the GJAC and the first time for Helena. For many of the out-of-state golfers, it was their first time in Montana and playing at Green Meadow.
“Montana is a very beautiful state,” Koo said. “This course is really sneaky. A lot of bogies can happen, I learned that today. On a good day, you can definitely score [well]. It’s also really pretty. A lot of times, I just stopped and looked around at the view.”
Full results can be viewed here.
