POLSON — Looks are deceiving when it comes to the diminutive Hannah Adams.
For starters, the 5-foot senior is a giant when it comes to mental toughness and competitive fire on the Montana high school level. She's also pretty adept at generating distance off the tee and with her irons, both of which served her well in the State A golf meet this weekend at Polson Bay.
Adams earned medalist honors for the second time in three years and led her Laurel team to its fourth straight state team title Saturday. She was tied with 2020 state champion Macee Greenwood of Corvallis after Friday's first round but pulled away Saturday with a score of 74-72-146.
Greenwood, also a senior, finished in second with a score of 73-77-151.
"I surprised myself," said Adams, whose team won by a whopping 109 strokes over runner-up Hamilton with a score of 653. "Macee is an awesome player, so I knew she was going to come out swinging today. I knew we'd be neck-and-neck all day long but I tried to take it one shot at a time."
Actually it wasn't exactly neck-and-neck. Adams built a three-stroke lead on the front nine and went into cruise control.
"My fifth hole of the day (No. 15) I was fortunate enough to eagle, and that was a complete momentum switch," said Adams, who has yet to decide on a college golf program and has drawn interest from Montana State Billings, among others. "I chipped in and from then on it was pedal to the metal."
Adams likes to use the word blessed when it comes to her high school golf career. She has been a part of four state champion teams.
"It feels so special to leave a legacy like we did," she said. "I think we're really going to enjoy this last one."
Laurel boys sweep
Freshman Cameron Hackmann of Laurel posted a medalist score of 71-67-138 to help lift the Locomotives to a boys team title. Billy Smith of Whitefish was runner-up at 72-73-145 and the Bulldogs also finished second as a team, nine strokes behind Laurel with its winning score of 597.
"Everything felt great to be honest," said Hackmann, who took second at Eastern divisionals last week. "I got my swing figured out the past few days and I've been striking the ball really well, putting really well.
"I think as a freshman you come in and you've got nothing to lose. You're the underdog and it's just the best."
Hackmann had a nice comfort zone with the Laurel coaching staff. His dad, Shawn Hackmann, is an assistant coach. His uncle, Jim O'Neil, is the head coach.
The Laurel boys erased a four-stroke deficit Saturday in cruising past 2020 champion Whitefish.
"Our coaches, both of them, just have been emphasizing one shot at a time, make each shot your best shot," Hackmann said. "That's exactly what each and every one of us did. Just a great job by all these guys."
The team championship for Laurel marked their fourth in five years.
