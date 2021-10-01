POLSON — After time spent in the State A pressure cooker the past four seasons, you'd think Corvallis senior golfer Macee Greenwood might be getting used to it.
Maybe a little, but ...
"I'm kind of a nervous player in general, no matter what it is I get super nervous," confided Greenwood, who fired a first-round score of 2-over 74 at Polson Bay Friday to claim a share of the lead in the girls meet with Hannah Adams of Laurel.
"But having the experience definitely helps. I'm excited for (Saturday). We'll see what happens."
The race for girls medalist honors is the only one in a dead heat after 18 holes. The race for girls team honors is already a runaway, with three-time defending champion Laurel building a 57-stroke lead Friday.
The battle for boys medalist honors will be a good one Saturday, with Laurel's Cameron Hackmann setting the pace with a 1-under score of 71 and Whitefish's Billy Smith right behind him at 72. The race for the boys team trophy is also intriguing, with defending champion Whitefish (297) taking a four-shot lead into the final round over second place Laurel.
Greenwood's state story is a special one because she has finished second twice and first as a junior last year. She has yet to decide where she plans to play college golf, but she knows for certain that a repeat state title would look good on her resume.
"I can't believe it's almost over," she said. "I'm just going to try to enjoy every moment of it (Saturday). My last ever high school tournament, so I'm just going to go out there and have fun and play my best."
Greenwood wasn't too flashy on Friday. Her goal was to stay in the running and she most certainly did that.
"I just played pretty steady, hit a lot of fairways and hit a lot of greens but I didn't really make anything," she said. "I only had two birdies, but I just stayed patient with the round and didn't get too ahead of myself. I played aggressive when I needed to and then just took pars. Nothing wrong with a bunch of pars."
Joining Greenwood and Adams in the top eight in the girls meet were Katie Lewis of Frenchtown at 76, Haylee Adams of Laurel at 79, Ashley Maki of Polson and Breana Jensen of Laurel at 83, Karly Volk of Sidney at 84 and Aly Rose of Hamilton at 86. In the team race, Laurel (326) is followed by Hamilton (383), Livingston (386), Polson (388), Whitefish (390), Corvallis (397), Miles City (402) and Billings Central (443).
Joining Hackmann and Smith in the top seven of the boys meet are Aubrey Kelley of Livingston at 72, Johnny Nix of Whitefish at 73 and Eli Weisenberger of Laurel, Danyk Jacobsen of Livingston and Marcus Kilman of Whitefish at 74. In the team race, Whitefish and Laurel (301) are followed by Polson at 306, Livingston at 316, Hamilton at 325, Billings Central at 343, Lewistown at 348 and Corvallis at 363.
The final round will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
