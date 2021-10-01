BOZEMAN — The 2021 Class AA State golf tournaments ended with three first-time champions. The fourth title ended a dynastic streak.
Billings West took the girls team championship, and West sophomore Bella Johnson rolled to her first individual title on Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course. So did boys medalist Jordan Verge, who helped Bozeman Gallatin finish on top of the boys team race for the first time in its two-year history. It’s Gallatin’s first team title in any sport.
This is the first time since 2015 that a team other than Bozeman has won a State AA girls team title. The Golden Bears not only ended the Hawks’ streak, they won their ninth state team title in program history (tied for third most in Montana girls history) and their first since 2014.
Before Johnson, their last individual champion was Hayden Flohr in 2015.
Johnson fired a 2-under 71 on Thursday. The same score would have broken the top state girls mark of 143, set by Missoula Loyola’s Maggie Crippen in 2012, and a 72 or better would have topped the best State AA two-day score of 144, set by Flohr in 2015. Johnson carded a 77 on Friday to finish the tournament at 2-over 148, tied for the sixth-best score in State AA history.
Johnson finished seven strokes ahead of second-place Kodie Hoagland of Butte. Johnson’s teammate, Hayden Trost, and Senior’s Kenzie Walsh finished tied for third at 20-over 166.
The Golden Bears needed a team score of 317 or lower on Friday to break the State AA girls team record of 638, set last year by Bozeman. They ended up with a final round of 341 and a total score of 81-over 661.
Billings Senior finished second (706), Bozeman was third (710) and Gallatin was fourth (712).
Verge tied the fourth-best State AA boys individual score thanks to a final round 6-under 66 on Friday (6-under 30 on his back nine). It gave the Gallatin senior a two-round total of 7-under 137, four ahead of his teammate and twin brother Justus, who won the 2018 and 2019 State AA boys individual titles.
Jordan placed second in both the 2018 and 2019 state tournaments, as he did last year to Missoula Sentinel’s Kade McDonough. Jordan finished four strokes behind Justus two years ago and McDonough last fall.
McDonough, now a sophomore, finished tied for 10th at 8-over 152 this week. Butte junior Jack Prigge was third (even-par 144), and Helena Capital’s Joe McGreevey tied Kalispell Glacier’s Will Salonen for fourth (2-over 146).
Gallatin’s winning team total of 5-over 581 was 25 better than second-place Glacier. Capital placed third (615), and Sentinel was fourth (623).
This story will be updated.
