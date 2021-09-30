BOZEMAN — The 2021 Class AA state golf tournaments are halfway done, and an exciting final round looks possible, especially on the boys side. Multiple records might be broken, too, when the tournament ends Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.
Twin brothers Jordan and Justus Verge are narrowly tied for individual boys lead, and they led Bozeman Gallatin to an eight-stroke team advantage on the first day.
There’s more distance between the leaders and second place on the girls leaderboard. Billings West is up by 35 strokes in the team race, and West’s Bella Johnson has an 11-shot individual lead.
Johnson shot a 2-under 71 on Thursday (Cottonwood Hills’ par for this tournament is 72 for the boys and 73 for the girls). The sophomore was the only State AA girl to break par or break 82, and she has a chance to break at least one Montana state individual girls record.
Missoula Loyola’s Maggie Crippen set the all-class girls record in 2012 with a two-round stroke total of 143. Three years later, Billings West’s Hayden Flohr shot a 144 to break the State AA girls mark. Another 71 from Johnson would break both records.
“It’s comfortable, but at the same time, I know that I’m not safe," Johnson told 406mtsports.com. "I could play a bad round, someone could play the best round of their life, so it’s kind of just, ‘Play your game, shoot a good score again and don’t be comfortable.’ I can never be comfortable in this game because anyone can take my spot.”
Johnson led West to a team total of 28-over 320 on Thursday. An identical score on Friday would give the Golden Bears the state team record, which is currently 641, posted by Bozeman in 2016.
That 2016 State AA title was the first of five straight for the Hawks, who will need a strong Friday to win their sixth in a row. They are in fourth place and 39 strokes back of West through one round.
“I’ve only seen Bozeman win,” said Marcus Drange, who’s in his sixth year as West’s coach. “We’ve taken second place to them a lot. We’ve been close. It’s been tough. They have had what I would consider a dynasty.”
Gallatin is second in the girls team race at 63-over 355, and Billings Senior is one stroke behind the Raptors.
The Verge twins, both seniors, each shot 1-under 71 on Thursday. A win from Justus on Friday would be his third state title, while Jordan is still searching for his first.
“We’ve got tomorrow left, so it’s good to be tied right now, but that’s not the biggest priority,” Justus told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “We’re focused on the team right now.”
There’s a chance neither Verge will win. One stroke behind them is Butte junior Jack Prigge and Helena Capital junior Joe McGreevey. Big Sky’s Hayden Ellis is fifth at 1-over, Kalispell Glacier’s Will Salonen is sixth at 2-over and four boys are tied for seventh at 3-over: Glacier’s Trey Engellant, Gallatin’s Ramey Lloyd, Missoula Sentinel’s Kade McDonough and Capital’s Dutch Teders.
As a team, the Gallatin boys shot a 6-over 294, with Glacier in second at 302, Capital third at 311 and Sentinel fourth at 314.
“As a team, we really have a chance to take this home,” Jordan Verge told the Chronicle. “It would be a huge accomplishment. The coaches have definitely earned it for sure. They’ve pushed us hard. To have that as a part of the high school would be amazing.”
Gallatin would need an 8-under 280 on Friday to break the all-class state boys team record, set by Bozeman in 2018. The Verge twins were on that Hawks team. They moved over to Gallatin when it opened last year.
Bozeman’s Elly Atkins, West’s Kadence Fischer, Butte’s Kodie Hoagland and Kalispell Glacier’s Chloe Tanner all shot 9-over 82s to finish the first round tied for second in the girls individual field.
Bella on the ball
Bella Johnson had less than a foot left for par on No. 5 during Thursday’s opening round, but she chose to mark the ball. She felt like her left hip was going to give out, so she needed to wait a few seconds before finishing the hole.
“It was painful,” Johnson said after the round. “I’ve taken a lot of medicine today.”
Johnson’s left labrum is torn in two places. It’s been like that for a couple years, she said, but she didn’t know what the injury was until this year, after the fifth MRI. She plans to get surgery some time after the final State AA round on Friday.
Johnson feels at least a tinge of pain on every swing, she said. It would be hard to tell from her performance on Thursday, at least after the first two holes.
The West sophomore pulled the first tee shot of her round into a penalty area, leading to a double bogey. She pulled her drive into a hazard on the next hole, too, and carded a bogey.
“I was in my head a little bit, like, ‘Oh my gosh, state’s already here, you’ve got to do good,’” Johnson said. “Then I kind of pulled it together.”
That’s an understatement. Johnson scored worse than par on just two other holes (bogeys on the par-3 eighth and 17th) and carded five birdies.
The highlight of her day happened No. 3 (her 12th hole), where she blasted her drive 260 yards just off the green about 20 feet away from the pin. Before the ensuing putt, Drange said he’d give Johnson $20 if she made it. She won that bet. The eagle put her under par for the first time all day.
“I made it and I was like, ‘There’s my 20 bucks,’” Johnson said. “That was definitely a confidence booster right there.”
A confident Johnson will be tough to beat Friday, even with the bad hip. But she’s not treating her first career state title as a foregone conclusion.
Johnson, who finished 14th at state last year, also wants to shoot a good score to help West win its first state girls golf team title since 2014, two years before Bozeman started its dynasty. Ending the Hawks’ reign is on the front of her mind.
“At this point, we’re not letting them win. We’ve worked too hard this year,” Johnson said. “But like I said, you can’t be comfortable, so I think our focus and our drive is up there way more because we want to win so bad.”
Prigge 'cant complain'
Butte’s Jack Prigge finished tied for 19th at the 2019 State AA boys golf tournament. He felt good about his chances to contend for a title last fall, but he was robbed of any chance.
Last September, Prigge was deemed a close contact of a classmate who tested positive for COVID-19, he said Thursday. That happened two days before the Western AA Divisional tournament, which he needed to play in order to qualify for state. Butte rules forced him to quarantine for two weeks, ending his golf season.
“I knew going into state I had a good chance to make something happen. Come out here and have two good days of golf, and anything can happen,” Prigge said. “But I heard the news and just instantly shut it out of my mind. Started thinking about this year and — not tried to forget about it — but tried to just put it in the past, support my sister and my team.”
His sister, Ella Prigge, was a senior at Butte last year and finished tied for seventh at state. Jack Prigge has a good chance to finish higher than seventh on Friday.
Despite being just one stroke back of the Verge twins, Prigge was disappointed he didn’t enter Friday in first place. The junior was 3-under through 15 holes and held a three-shot lead. He bogeyed the final three holes to finish the round at even par.
“I didn’t hit a bad shot for 15 holes,” Prigge said. “Everything was bad the last few holes. But I can’t complain. The majority of the round was pretty much perfect.”
Prigge wouldn’t complain about almost anything this week. Any golf is better than quarantining.
“I just try to keep my head up about stuff like that,” he said. “You learn from it and you come back this year, and I’ve still got another year after this one.”
