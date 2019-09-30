A weekend snowstorm in North Central Montana and expected low temperatures this week compelled the Montana High School Association to reschedule the State Class AA Golf Tournament.
The tournament, which will still be held at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls, was originally slated to be held this week on Thursday and Friday. The event will now take place Oct. 8-9.
The State Class A Golf Tournament is still scheduled to take place at Laurel Golf Club on Thursday and Friday this week.
