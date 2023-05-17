SHELBY – Three of the top spots went to first-time winners at the 2023 Class B state golf tournament at Marias Valley Golf Course Wednesday.

Siblings Colin and Keni Wade clinched the individual boys and girls titles respectively as the only two golfers representing Bigfork at the tournament. Colin Wade, a junior, finished with a 149 to top the boys standings ahead of Columbus’ Landon Olson (152) and Huntley Project’s Rowdy Hudson (154).

Keni Wade won the girls tournament with a 161 after shooting rounds of 80 and 81 to top Jefferson’s Celi Chapman (164) and Thompson Falls’ Ellie Baxter (166).

“It’s pretty cool to do it as siblings the same year and in our last year of (Class) B,” Keni Wade explained after.

In the team standings, the Anaconda boys clinched their first golf title in school history by just three strokes over Jefferson and thirty four ahead of third-place Columbus.

"I'm really proud of how they came through," said coach Mark Torney.

The Shelby girls finished three shots ahead of runner-up Jefferson and 28 in front of third-place Malta. It’s the Coyotes sixth title, but the first since 2005. Their celebration on the 17th green almost included a dip in the cold and fast-running Marias River alongside the course until they were stopped.