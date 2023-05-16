SHELBY – Siblings Colin and Keni Wade had a great first day at the Class B state golf tournament at the Marias Valley Golf Club.

Both finished their opening rounds atop the boys and girls leaderboards. Not bad for the only two Bigfork golfers at the state tournament.

“We both knew that if we both played good, we could be in this position heading into the second day,” Colin Wade said after.

Colin Wade shot a three over par for 75 to lead the boys competition. Columbus’ Landon Olson is two strokes back at 77, Townsend’s Peyton Toney sits at 78 and William Conat (Columbus), Rowdy Hudson (Huntley Project) and Tanner Cromwell (Anaconda) are all tied at 79.

Keni Wade finished eight over par with an opening round of 80 to lead the girls standings. Defending champion Celi Chapman (Jefferson) is three strokes back at 83 while Ellie Baxter (Thompson Falls) and Jori Clary (Shelby) are tied at 86. Colstrip’s Abby Baer is fifth with 89.

In the team standings, the top five boys teams are separated by 13 strokes. Anaconda leads the boys after the first day, Jefferson is three strokes back in second, Columbus is third, and Missoula Loyola and Florence are tied for fourth.

There’s a bit more separation in the girls standings with Jefferson in the lead. Shelby is eight strokes back in second, Malta is third, Three Forks is fourth and Thompson Falls is fifth.

“For me personally, it was kind of a rough day out there, but I know our team was sitting good when I made the turn which is really exciting,” Chapman said after.

That’s been part of the goal this season, especially after the Jefferson boys and Chapman earned titles in 2022.

“It was really cool to see (the boys) do good and have that kind of moment together and yeah, it was really cool (for me) to win last year, but overall I think it’s cool if your whole team wins too. I just think that’s a really good place for our team, for our school to be so if our girls can do it this year, I think that would be awesome,” Chapman said.

In spite of a weather delay due to lightning from 1:30 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. where everyone had to come off the course, the golfers navigated the ups and downs of their rounds.

“I’ve been very consistent this year which is the biggest thing from the last two years so that’s been good for me,” Colin Wade, the runner-up in 2022, explained how he managed the day.

And that was even after needing surgery on both knees which kept him out of both football and basketball this year.

“This is my first sport this year so it’s nice to be out here and to compete,” the Vikings junior described. “The beginning of the year, walking wasn’t very fun. It was kind of rough on my body, but it’s feeling good now. We’ll see how two days in a row feels.”

Sophomore Keni Wade credited her putting throughout the first round for helping put her in position to potentially improve on a sixth place finish from the year prior which was her goal for the season. But after, she also said winning would be the ultimate goal.

Both acknowledged the need to get some sleep and a good dinner after a long day if they want to finish climbing to the top of the podium Wednesday, but were happy to have both finished Tuesday at the top and together.

“It’s pretty cool,” Keni Wade said.

“Great bonding time together,” Colin Wade chipped in.

”That’s what our parents tell us,” Keni Wade said with a chuckle.

Photos: 2023 State B Golf Tournament