BILLINGS — The wind was tame during the first round of the Class B state golf tournament Tuesday. Tame for Eaglerock Golf Course standards, at least. There were still many gusts on the sunny day that exceeded 80 degrees. As a result, big numbers were abundant.
Nearly every hole at Eaglerock is occupied by water hazards and/or out of bounds, so mistakes are punished. But the course can yield some birdies if golfers hit it straight, as players like Conrad senior Jarek Shepherd and Fairfield junior Emma Woods showed Tuesday.
Shepherd and Missoula Loyola sophomore Zeke Boos are tied for the State B boys individual lead after each shooting a 4-over 76 in the opening round. Woods fired a girls-best 78 and leads by two.
Columbus is in good shape to win both team titles. The Cougars have a nine-stroke lead in the boys field, and they trail Big Timber by two strokes on the girls side.
Boys titles up for grabs
Boos’ performance was a decent representation of the Loyola boys’ team performance — good, certainly in contention but a little worse than the pre-tournament expectations.
Boos, a transfer from Wisconsin, has won six straight tournaments and boasted an average 18-hole score of 71 this season before Tuesday. He made the Rams confident that they could win their second straight State B title (dating back to 2019 because the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19).
They still might, but they’ll need an improved final round, especially from the non-Boos players. Connor Hansen had Loyola’s second-best score of the first round at 88.
Several Rams had trouble reading the greens and others struggled off the tee, hitting several drives out of bounds, according to Loyola coach Kelli Matheny.
“A lot of our boys are young, too, so playing in a state tournament is new for them,” Matheny told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com after the round. “That’s a learning curve. Hopefully, we’ll settle some nerves down and play stronger tomorrow.”
The Rams, who posted a team score of 347 Tuesday, sit in third place behind Columbus (334) and Conrad (343). Columbus was led by Caden Meier, who shot a first-round 79, and Mike Courts (80).
Shepherd, a Montana State Billings commit, was 2-under before double-bogeying the difficult ninth. He placed seventh at state in 2019.
“He’s fun to coach and just stay out of his way,” said Conrad coach Phil Springer. “He’s a great chipper, great putter, hits his driver well. His course management is so good. He’s so smart. He’s an all-around player.”
Right behind Boos and Shepherd is Baker senior Konner Flint, who shot a 77 Tuesday. Flint placed fourth behind three seniors in 2019, was denied a title opportunity last spring and has been disappointed with his overall play this season. His scoring average was 80 going into state, so he was encouraged by Tuesday’s round, which he said was his best this season other than a 72 he shot at a tournament in Sidney (he shot an 81 at divisionals last week at Eaglerock).
“The way I’ve been playing this year, I’m like, ‘Let’s just go for a top five.’ But after today, after the last couple rounds I’ve been playing, I’ve really been thinking top three,” Flint said. “My game’s getting closer to where I want it to be.”
Despite the subpar scores, Flint said he hasn’t felt much pressure this spring, mainly because he’s signed with Dickinson State.
“I don’t have to go out there and shoot even-par every round to just hope for a scholarship,” Flint said. “When I was younger, I used to set really high expectations. I wouldn’t meet them and I’d get really frustrated with myself. For me personally, it’s just not worrying about going out and shooting a low score. I’ve just got to play stress-free golf.”
Two-way girls races
Barring some surprises on Wednesday, two teams and two individuals will be competing for the State B girls championships.
Jefferson sophomore Celi Chapman shot a first-round 80, putting her two strokes behind Woods and seven strokes clear of third place (occupied by Eureka’s Kyla Bohne).
Big Timber represented Montana well with a first-round score of 406, two strokes ahead of second-place Columbus. Shelby is third at 434.
Sam Moore led Big Timber with a 90, followed by Natalie Roberts (98), Ashley Roberts (102) and Ona Larsen (116).
“The kids rebounded. Our front nines were scary,” said Sheepherders coach Jim Niebur. “There were a couple nervous girls out there, and I know two nervous coaches, for sure. For them to come back around and put all that together on the back nine, that’s really cool.”
Woods said she was more nervous going into the first round than she is entering the final round.
“I just knew I needed to start out with a solid round,” Woods said. “My goal was to stay under 80, and I did that, so I was happy.”
Those first-round nerves were evident on Woods’ first hole (No. 10). She hit a poor tee shot and struggled with her short game en route to a double bogey.
Woods didn’t card another double bogey or worse the rest of the round, and she made multiple birdies. One of her keys was hitting a shorter club off the tee on many par 4s and 5s. She didn’t club down to a wood, hybrid or even long iron. She used a 6-iron.
Woods is more consistent with her 6-iron than any of her longer clubs, she said, and she hits the ball far — her 6-iron goes about 190 yards.
“I’m feeling really good,” Woods said. “I really like (Eaglerock). I think it’s really fun. It’s definitely a tight course.”
Whichever girls team places first Wednesday will be the first new champion since 2017. Loyola, the state girls champion in 2018 and 2019, fell two strokes short of qualifying for this week’s tourney.
