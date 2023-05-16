BLACK EAGLE — Nobody expected the Highwood boys to be leading the State Class C golf tournament after the first round.

Not even the Mountaineers.

“I think we were hoping for something like the top three places,” Highwood senior Bryson Bahnmiller said Tuesday afternoon after his team exceeded expectations and took a 4-stroke lead over Scobey after one trip around the hilly, quirky Anaconda Hills Golf Course layout. “I hope we can keep it up tomorrow,” he added.

The main reason the Mountaineers were able to post a three-man total of 253 — 43 over par — was the splendid play of Bahnmiller, who grabbed the individual lead with a 5-over-par 75 at the 5,700-yard course. That was three shots better than defending champion Ari Nicholas of Seeley-Swan, the only other boy to break 80 on a warm, breezy day.

Highwood also received an 87 from Landon Lee and a 91 from Ridger Bowman to forge the early lead.

Bahnmiller, the son of longtime Highwood coach-administrator Dave Bahnmiller, sparked his round with an eagle 3 on the 430-yard 10th hole, where his wedge approach shot set up an 8-foot putt. He added birdies on Nos. 6, 8 and 10, and he never made a double bogey all day. He was the only player in the field who could say that.

“Avoiding doubles was a big key for me,” said Bahnmiller, who said he played “my worst rounds of the year” at last season’s state tourney in Sidney. No boys player was able to break 80 at the 2022 state meet.

Bahnmiller will go head-to-head against Nicholas on Wednesday in the final round. Braxton Wolfe of Scobey (80) and Jack Connolly of St. Regis (81) will also play in the final foursome, which will tee off about 10:50 Wednesday morning.

Other players in the top 10 include Cooper Axtman of Scobey (82); Carter McLees of Superior (85); Cavan Visser of Manhattan Christian, Julian Henry of Box Elder and Lee (all 87); and Carter VanDyken of Manhattan Christian (88).

Manhattan Christian, which is seeking a fifth straight boys team title, is in fourth place at 265, five behind Seeley-Swan.

The Manhattan Christian girls, shooting for a sixth consecutive state championship, also face an uphill battle Wednesday. They are in third place at 301, six behind leader Broadus and one behind Lone Peak.

Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood is the individual leader at 88, the lone player in the field to crack 90. Cate Leydig is two shots back at 90, followed by Grace Aamot of Christian at 81 and Mia Nicholas of Seeley-Swan at 92. Emma Isaacs and Graci Barbero of Broadus fired 94 apiece to guide the Hawks to an early lead.

Other players in the top 10 include Dylan Manka of Lone Peak at 95; Lindsey Cook of Christian at 99; and Casha Corder of Fort Benton, Olivia Violett of Great Falls Central and Annika Lunde of Wibaux, all at 100. Corder is the defending state champion and also won the Western Divisional title in Bozeman last week.

Play begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. and likely won’t be finished before 5 p.m. This is the first time Anaconda Hills has played host to a state prep golf tournament, but the course has hosted many state cross country events.