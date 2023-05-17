BLACK EAGLE — It was just like old times Wednesday at the Class C state golf tournament for the Manhattan Christian girls and Seeley-Swan senior Ari Nicholas, who followed their 2022 state championships at Sidney with repeat titles this week at Anaconda Hills Golf Course.

It was title No. 2 for Nicholas, who joined two older brothers as Montana prep champs. And it was the sixth consecutive state title for the MC Eagles, who have dominated their division like no other school.

But for the other state champions, it was a whole new experience.

Lone Peak freshman Cate Leydig captured the individual girls medal in her very first try, while the Highwood boys won their first-ever state golf championship, and the Mountaineers made it look easy.

Of course, it really wasn’t easy.

Sparked by a career-best round Wednesday by senior Bridger Bowman, an erratic but exciting 83, the Highwood boys finished with a three-man, 36-hole total of 510. That was 14 strokes in front of Seeley-Swan, while Scobey was third at 525 and Manhattan Christian settled for fourth place at 526 after winning the last four state meets.

“The boys played pretty well today,” said Highwood head coach Brianna Bowman, the older sister of Bridger. “We were fourth last year (in Sidney) and were hoping for top three this year. This was a great experience for the school for sure.”

Bridger Bowman helped make that history happen with an 83 that helped him tie for seventh place at 174. His round featured an eagle 3 on No. 10 – the same hole where teammate Bryson Bahnmiller made an eagle on Tuesday en route to a leading 75.

Bahnmiller finished two strokes behind Nicholas at 158 after a closing 83, which was marred by a quadruple bogey 9 on the ninth hole. But he rallied to birdie No. 10 and his team, which also included 10th-place Landon Lee and Conner Zanto, never trailed all day.

The Mountaineers have never been known as a “golf school,” but they’ve gotten much better after Ryan Bowman — father of Bridger and Brianna — installed a simulator at his farm east of town. That’s allowed the players to practice in winter and when conditions are unfavorable at their home course in Fort Benton.

At least the Highwood boys had a course to call home. Lone Peak would like to call Big Sky its home course, but the extended winter hasn’t allowed the golf course to open yet this spring.

That lack of practice didn’t keep Leydig from shooting an 81 on Wednesday — nine strokes better than Tuesday — to win by three shots over Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood. Grace Aamot of Christian was third at 175, but no other girl broke 180 on the hilly, quirky Anaconda Hills layout.

“This is the first time in a two-day tournament that I’ve shot lower the second day,” said Leydig. “I kind of like coming from behind because there’s less pressure.”

Leydig said her team has been “chipping and putting in the halls at school” and occasionally hitting balls on the Big Sky driving range.

Nicholas, the lone player to break 80 both rounds, said he benefitted from his family driving to Great Falls from Seeley Lake a few weeks ago to play at Anaconda Hills. He also played a practice round at the 5,700-yard course on Monday.

“It’s really a unique course,” he said with a laugh. “The front is tight with small greens, then the back is the opposite. But this win was more fun (than 2022) because we didn’t have 50 mile-per-hour winds like we had in Sidney.”

Nicholas actually trailed Bahnmiller for three hours in their individual battle before Bahnmiller took big numbers on No. 9. Bahnmiller finished par-birdie-par but it wasn’t enough to overtake the southpaw Nicholas, who generates a lot of power with a 130-pound frame.

The girls team battle was the closest in history, as Christian finished at 581, one thin stroke ahead of both Broadus and Lone Peak. Aamot, playing in the final foursome, parred her final two holes to keep the Eagles in front.