EAST MISSOULA — Winning six meets in a row in a sport as unpredictable as high school golf seems like a stretch at any level.
But that's exactly what Zeke Boos has done for the Loyola Sacred Heart boys team this spring.
Boos, a transfer from southeast Wisconsin, made it a half dozen medalist performances with a win in the Loyola Invitational Tuesday at Canyon River. The sophomore shot 135 for the two-day tourney and helped the Rams establish an 18-hole season best Tuesday at 316 (642 for the two days).
"I'm really excited going into divisionals next week with how well we're playing as a team," said Loyola coach Kelli Matheny, whose squad is looking like a strong contender to take State B honors in Shepherd on May 18-19.
Boos delivered a sparkling round of 67 under windy conditions Tuesday. Yet he still saw room for improvement.
"Probably the best part of my round was my ability to grind through a few mistakes here and there," the lefty said. "I had some good shots and bad shots as well. After about five holes I kind of hit a rhythm and got the swing back in place. That was probably the best part of the round."
Boos has thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Loyola team.
"The camaraderie within our squad is second to none," he said. "We're all very good friends and we always help each other out on the driving range, so that's probably the best part of it, being very close with every one of the guys on the team. We've got a lot of guys that are really good."
Divisionals are next Wednesday in Bigfork. Boos believes his team will be ready.
"I think we're really in a good spot right now, about the best place we could be before divisionals and state," he offered.
The Loyola girls also came away with top team honors with a two-day total of 960. Bianca Graham secured medalist honors for the Breakers with a two-day score of 215.
