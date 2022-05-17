ANACONDA — Three of the four title races are very much up for grabs after the first day of the State B Golf Tournament in Anaconda.
Tuesday's round at Fairmont Golf Course finished with a tie atop the girls leaderboard, a one-stroke advantage for the boys leader and just two strokes separated first and second place in the boys team race.
The only foregone conclusion halfway through the tournament is the girls team competition, which defending champion Columbus looks poised to win again. The Cougars are 32 shots clear of the second-place Three Forks Wolves, who themselves are 28 strokes ahead of the third-place Shepherd Mustangs.
Though Columbus head coach Jeromy Burke said he's obviously content with the 32-shot lead, he knows his girls aren't looking to rest on their laurels and coast on Wednesday.
"We didn't play our best. Score-wise, it definitely wasn't our best score, even close, of the year," Burke said. "I think you definitely have to take it, but you can't be comfortable with it."
Columbus is buoyed by Aubree Mitchum, whose 18-hole score of 81 has her tied with Jefferson's Celi Chapman for first place in the girls' competition.
Bigfork's Keni Wade is third with an 86 and defending champion Emma Woods of Fairfield is sitting in fourth with an 87.
Though things are set up well, the coaches of the top two girls aren't getting ahead of themselves.
"I really think that all of them are right there," Jefferson head coach Anna DeMars said.
Burke said he knows better than to count out anyone, let alone the defending state champion.
"(Emma's) such a good player, I promise you she doesn't think she's out of it right now, and I don't either," he said.
Chapman has already improved on her position from last year, when she finished the first round trailing by two strokes. Her coach says the junior is better prepared this time around to finish strong, and on her own terms.
"I think she's sitting really good," DeMars said. "She was calm after the round. She knows what she has to do, and I think she's ready for it mentally.
"She's worked really hard on that part of her game and she didn't let anything phase her for the most part today."
The Jefferson Panthers boys are leading the pack with a team score of 337, but have the defending champion Columbus boys on their heels just two shots behind at 339. The Anaconda Copperheads are also within striking distance at 350.
"They really did a good job today of playing their own game and playing one shot at a time," DeMars said. "And that's what I told them to do from the get go. So I think (they need) that same mindset tomorrow (Wednesday) ... and don't worry about anything else."
Jefferson was led by rounds of 82 from both Colin Field and Luke Eckmann, who are tied for ninth. Every Panther contributed, with Preston Field's 86 and Ben Werner's 87 giving Jefferson a tightly bunched crew with no elite score but no round dragging the team score down.
Eureka's 357 and Red Lodge's 358 round out the top five heading into the second and final round.
Erik Casazza shot the day's lowest score with a 76. He was the only Lion to shoot under 92 and kept them in the mix for a top-three team finish.
Casazza tied for fourth at state last year and holds a one-stroke lead on Glasgow's Riley Smith. Columbus' Landon Olson, Broadwater's Peyton Toney and Red Lodge's Ross Sunday are all tied for third with day one scores of 80.
Colin Wade of Bigfork, Henry Bieler of Choteau and Brady Bokma of Conrad will carry 81s into Wednesday's action, just ahead of the two Jefferson boys.
Olson finished ninth last year, and now, only three shots behind, needs to find the scoring opportunities that eluded him on Tuesday.
"He wasn't real thrilled with his 41 (on his final nine holes).I think he just had a couple spots where he missed some spots," Burke said. "That's all he told me was, 'I left a lot of strokes out there.'"
With so many golfers six or fewer strokes behind the lead, Wednesday's leaderboard could change by the hole.
"Somebody's going to have to play well to win it tomorrow and that's how it should be," Burke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.