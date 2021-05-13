BILLINGS — There are opportunities to be a marker at the State B golf meet May 18-19 at Eaglerock Golf Course.

The volunteer markers are paired with a group of golfers and ride in a cart and make sure the competitors are properly counting their strokes. The volunteers will receive a free meal.

For information or to volunteer, contact Shepherd AD Rich Hash at r-hash@shepherd.k12.mt.us or call 406-373-5873.

