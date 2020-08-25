EAST MISSOULA — On a smoky and cool day in the shadow of Marshall Mountain, sanctioned high school sports returned for Garden City teams hosting the Missoula Invitational at Canyon River Golf Course.
Missoula Sentinel took the boys title, finishing with a team score of 298 — four strokes in front of second-place Kalispell Glacier as the Spartans' Joe Opitz took first with a 69. Butte took the girls team title, carding a team 351 with Kalispell Flathead and Glacier rounding out the top-three of the eight-team tournament.
Flathead’s Marcella Mercer took the girls individual title with a 73.
The event was the first Montana High School Association-sanctioned sporting event in Missoula County since the Class C basketball tournament was shut down in March.
“It felt good,” Opitz said. “I wasn’t really sure if I was going to have a season or not, so it felt really good to be out and literally just having a season.”
Things were certainly different with the pandemic in the background. All coaches wore masks and distanced themselves from one another. Teams were not allowed to warm up as they normally do before meets, only getting a limited amount of time on a green directly behind their starting hole.
Golfers also went directly to their starting hole at the beginning of the tournament and when they finished went straight to their team bus or personal vehicle. In order to help limit exposure to other schools, teams played with their own teammates instead of with students from other schools.
Overall, though, it felt like a fairly normal day at the golf course.
“A big thank you to Canyon River for hosting us and allowing us to set up the teams in a position where they were dropped off as they came in, giving us the leeway to do that,” Sentinel golf coach Craig Matosich said. “It worked well. There’s always a hiccup or two, a couple of teams coming late, but other than that we had a really good day.”
Opitz felt pretty good about his start, though he missed a few putts early on that were a tad frustrating to the junior golfer. His drives were strong though and getting through those mental hiccups early on impressed his coach.
Players said the course was in excellent shape with firm and fast greens, playing well overall. Sentinel’s Kade McDonough also finished sixth for the Spartans.
Talked with Sentinel’s Joe Opitz following his win (shot -69 for the day) at the Missoula Invitational today #mtscores pic.twitter.com/lCTuqXdGiZ— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) August 25, 2020
“Our thought is you always want to have a better finish than anything else,” Matosich said. “Yeah, you can get off to a great start but all it is is a great start. No matter what your start is like, if you finish well, you feel good coming off the course.”
Hellgate’s Willy Philliber also felt pretty good coming off the course after his final hole. While the ninth-place individual finish (75) felt pretty good for the Knight as he eagled the sixth hole.
Philliber hit a deep drive to the left on the par five that was around 300 yards before rolling it within three feet of the hole from 185 yards out with a seven iron. He then hit an easy putt to finish out the hole.
“It was great, I mean if I was with another team it would have been fun to flex on them a little bit,” Philliber said with a laugh. “But it was good and I liked sharing that moment with my team. I like my team and it was fun playing with those guys.”
Four full girls teams were in attendance at the event, with Sentinel also fielding a four-person team. Big Sky and Hellgate each have two players on their varsity squad. It will be a learning curve, but all three Garden City golf coaches are excited about the future of their girls programs.
Ashlee Owens, the daughter of a golf pro, was the high-scorer for the Eagle girls.
“She’s an athlete, plays softball, so we’re kind of getting her away from that softball swing and she was able to do that on quite a few holes today,” Big Sky golf coach John Heaney said. “The sky’s the limit.”
Mercer had a strong showing for the Flathead girls and finished second at the 2019 Class AA state girls meet.
Butte will also be a force in the Western AA girls ranks this season, as four players finished under 100. Ella Prigge finished second with a 79, while teammate Kodie Hoagland was right behind with an 82.
“There’s so many unknowns to actually get out here and play is awesome,” Heaney said. “To get out here and compete a little bit with some schools around the state, it’s good to get something under our belt.”
