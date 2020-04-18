The majority of United States have canceled their high school spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. States like Montana still hope they can resume their spring seasons in the near future.

States that have suspended spring sports

  1. Colorado (suspended through April 30)
  2. Connecticut (April 23) 
  3. Delaware (May 15)
  4. Florida (May 3)
  5. Hawaii (indefinitely) 
  6. Illinois (May 1)
  7. Kentucky (May 1)
  8. Maryland (April 27)
  9. Massachusetts (May 4)
  10. Minnesota (May 4)
  11. Montana (April 24)
  12. Nevada (May 1, state championships canceled)
  13. New Jersey (May 15, state championships canceled) 
  14. New York (April 29)
  15. North Carolina (May 18)
  16. North Dakota (May 1) 
  17. Ohio (May 4)
  18. Rhode Island (May 4)
  19. South Carolina (April 30)
  20. Vermont (April 30)
  21. West Virginia (May 6)
  22. Wisconsin (April 21)

States that have canceled spring sports

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Georgia
  7. Idaho
  8. Indiana
  9. Iowa
  10. Kansas
  11. Louisiana
  12. Maine
  13. Michigan
  14. Mississippi
  15. Missouri
  16. Nebraska
  17. New Hampshire
  18. New Mexico
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Oregon
  21. Pennsylvania
  22. South Dakota
  23. Tennessee
  24. Texas
  25. Utah
  26. Virginia
  27. Washington
  28. Wyoming

