The majority of United States have canceled their high school spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. States like Montana still hope they can resume their spring seasons in the near future.
States that have suspended spring sports
- Colorado (suspended through April 30)
- Connecticut (April 23)
- Delaware (May 15)
- Florida (May 3)
- Hawaii (indefinitely)
- Illinois (May 1)
- Kentucky (May 1)
- Maryland (April 27)
- Massachusetts (May 4)
- Minnesota (May 4)
- Montana (April 24)
- Nevada (May 1, state championships canceled)
- New Jersey (May 15, state championships canceled)
- New York (April 29)
- North Carolina (May 18)
- North Dakota (May 1)
- Ohio (May 4)
- Rhode Island (May 4)
- South Carolina (April 30)
- Vermont (April 30)
- West Virginia (May 6)
- Wisconsin (April 21)
States that have canceled spring sports
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wyoming
