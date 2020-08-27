MISSOULA — The Whitefish boys golf team and the Ronan girls golf team took first place at the Ronan Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday.
The Bulldog boys tallied 309 as team, followed by Hamilton (345), Ronan (353), Polson (354) and Columbia Falls rounded out the top-five with a 376. Frenchtown was sixth with 393, followed by Libby (402) and Browning, who tallied a 510.
On the girls side, the Maidens squeezed out a win with a 400, just beating out Polson's 401. Hamilton was third with 415, followed by Frenchtown, Whitefish (432), Browning (439) and Columbia Falls (472). Libby and Stevensville were also present on the girls side, but did not record scores.
Ellie Thiel took top honors on the girls side with a 82, while Billy Smith (67) was the boys winner.
