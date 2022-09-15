KALISPELL — Whitefish’s Johnny Nix shot a 145 over two days to capture the boy’s individual victory and help anchor a two-stroke team win at the 2022 Kalispell Golf Invite.
Missoula Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud carded a 151 and finished 11 strokes better than second-place Ashley Maki from Polson on the girl’s side. Polson, led by Maki and Kylee Seifert (171) won the team title with a score of 723, besting Hellgate (768) and Great Falls CMR (769).
Kalispell Glacier (796) and Hamilton (830) took home top-five finishes on the girl’s side.
Glacier (609) and Polson (614) rounded out the top-three team scores on the boy’s side. Kalispell Flathead (628) and Helena Capital (629) also finished top-five.
Whitefish’s Billy Smith led Glacier’s Tyler Avery by one stroke after the first day of competition, and following a 78 on two day, matched Avery for second with a 146.
Avery won the scorecard playoff to claim second.
Capital’s Joe McGreevey shot a 71 on day one and a 76 on day two to finish two strokes off the pace in fourth with a 147. Glacier’s Trevor Cunningham took home fifth with a score of 148.
Great Falls High’s Hanna Boyd earned a third-place result with an 83 on day one and 84 on day two. Glacier’s Chloe Tanner matched her 167, but Boyd got the nod for third by winning the scorecard playoff.
Polson’s Seifert garnered a fifth-place finish with a two-day score of 171.
