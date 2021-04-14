BILLINGS — This weekend's Wolf Point Golf Invitational has been postponed due to poor course conditions.

The tournament, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Airport Golf Club, was pushed back because the course was hit by recent snowstorms, according to Wolf Point athletic director Cody Larson. The tourney will be made up on April 29, Larson said. 

The invitational features seven Class B and C teams: Wolf Point, Glasgow, Harlem, Malta, Poplar, Scobey and Westby-Grenora.

