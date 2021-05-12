BUTTE — As they've done all season, Missoula Loyola's Zeke Boos and Jefferson's Celi Chapman signed off on the lowest scores of the day. This time it was at Eagle Bend for the boys and girls divisions.
"It’s very challenging," said Anaconda coach Mark Torney of Eagle Bend. "It’s nice, but very challenging. If you get off the fairways, you’re going to add some strokes."
Boos' 71 and Chapman's 82 secured spots for each golfer at next week's state tournament in Billings, as they dominated Wednesday's Western B Divisionals in Bigfork.
At the one-day Western B (Division 3) meet, the top 15 individual scores and top four team scores earned trips to state.
“Divisionals … It’s a whole different game, really, compared to the regular season," said Jefferson coach Anna DeMars. "There’s a lot on the line. You play to move on and if you don’t play good, you’re out.
Led by the defending state champ Boos, Loyola's boys also took first with a team score of 337. Jefferson punched its ticket to state with a 364. Anaconda and Lincoln rounded out the top-four qualifiers with 373 and 398. Townsend (403) just missed the cut.
This will be the first-ever Jefferson boys team to compete at the Class B state tournament.
“Our boys struggled a little bit today, but they were still able to get that second place and move onto state, which is huge,” DeMars said.
Chapman's 82 was the fourth-best score on the course Wednesday. She finished 13 strokes ahead of Lincoln's Kyla Bohne. Neither Lincoln nor Jefferson carded a girls team score, however. Three Forks (443), Manhattan (459), Townsend (462) and Bigfork (476) qualified for state. Loyola was two strokes behind Bigfork.
Bigfork's Colin Wade was five strokes behind Boos with a 76. Jefferson's Preston Field took third after shooting an 81. Thompson Falls' Kade Pardee (83) and Anaconda's Cory Marker (85) rounded out the top five.
After Chapman and Bohne, Thompson Falls' Ellie Baxter notched a third-place finish with a 97. Three Forks' Halee Wilson (99) and Thompson Falls' Megan Baxter (102) took fourth and fifth.
The state tournament will be May 18-19 at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Billings.
