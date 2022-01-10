BILLINGS — Great Falls Public Schools announced on its website that their school system will shift to remote learning beginning Tuesday.
With the switch to remote learning, all athletic activities and events scheduled for this week are canceled or postponed the district announced in a press release on its website on Monday.
The change to remote learning is due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The district said in a press release that as of Monday there are 125 staff out because of COVID-related illness.The school system's substitute fill rate was below 46%, translating to approximately 54 classrooms without substitutes in the district, per the release.
The release further stated the total number of students and staff that are confirmed COVID positive as of noon Monday was 185.
The GFPS schools will remain closed through Jan. 17. The school system plans to monitor infection rates and hopes to start regular classes on Jan. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.