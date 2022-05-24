LEWISTOWN – Same song, 12th verse?
That’s the most anticipated outcome anyway for the Florence-Carlton Falcons when the Class B-C state softball championships get underway Thursday at the D’Autremont Complex in Lewistown.
The Falcons have won 11 state titles since Class B-C came into existence in 1999 and they’ve finished runner-up five more times. Count ‘em: That’s 16 title games in 22 seasons.
And this year’s Bitterroot crop could be the best of the bunch. Florence-Carlton has lost only once – 6-5 to defending Class A champion Polson in late April – and has scored in double digits in 13 consecutive games.
Can any of the other seven teams headed to Lewistown slow the Falcons juggernaut? The best bets would be a formidable Mission (St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo) outfit, Eastern B-C champion Shepherd and Stillwater (Columbus-Absarokee-Park City) — though Florence-Carlton routed Mission twice in en route to another Western B-C crown last week.
Florence-Carlton downed Mission 10-4 in last year’s title game in what was the Bulldogs' best season in school history. COVID-19 sidelined the event in 2020 and Huntley Project outlasted the Falcons 8-6 in 2019, snapping a two-year title run.
The tournament begins with two games at 2 p.m. Thursday and continues through Saturday’s championship game.
Here’s a look at the state qualifiers:
2021 state trophies: Florence-Carlton (champion), Mission (runner-up), Stillwater (third place).
Who’s back: Stillwater (12-3), Ennis (7-7), Mission (24-4), Florence-Carlton (20-1), Shepherd (17-5), Manhattan (14-10), Cut Bank (5-3).
Who’s new: Conrad-Choteau (14-10).
Leading off: Who else but Florence-Carlton, which outscored the opposition 201-21 over the last 13 games, scoring an average of 15.4 runs per game and winning 26 consecutive games over Class B-C opposition over the past two seasons? Eleven of the 21 runs allowed came in a 15-11 slugfest win over Mission as the Falcons won the district crown behind the senior quartet of Jaidyn Larson, Kasidy Yeoman, Kylie Kovatch and Kolbi Wood. The Mission Bulldogs have been a powerhouse in their own right, losing only four times. But three of those defeats have been to Florence-Carlton (the fourth to Class A Frenchtown). From the Eastern side, Shepherd took care of Stillwater twice (13-9 and 3-2) to win what was the more competitive division than the top-heavy West. Stillwater, which was third a year ago in nabbing its first state trophy in eight years, finished first in the division and defeated Shepherd earlier in the season, as did Conrad-Choteau – which returns to an event it won six years ago.
In the circle: It’s almost too perfect – Florence-Carlton’s senior ace’s names both start with ‘K’. Kylie Kovatch, who pitched the Falcons to their state title win over Mission a year ago, is back better than ever with her catcher, Kasidy Yeoman. Not only is Kovatch hitting .561, she has struck out 174 hitters in 114 innings and has a 1.35 ERA … Mission’s pitching combination of Izzy Evans and Payton Smith have been dominant as well, piling up an average of better than a strikeout per inning … Shepherd’s Paige Goodell has started 16 of her team’s 22 games, fashioning a 14-2 record with a 1.05 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 113.7 winnings … Manhattan had hopes to earn the 4-year-old program’s first win at state, but the Tigers’ chances took a hit when ace pitcher Megan Elgas broke her wrist late in the divisional opener against Plains … Cut Bank’s Makenna Burke has been a force in the circle, striking out 13 in a win over Conrad-Choteau in early May. In all, she struck out 18 of 27 hitters in sweeping the Cowdawgs and Great Falls Central that week. Burke, who pitched the Wolves into the state tournament a year ago as a freshman, averaged 14 strikeouts per game in the four-game Cut Bank tournament just before divisionals.
Around the bases: In an ordinary year, Mission would be an odds-on favorite. The Bulldogs dominated the North, defeated six Class A teams, and won more than half of their games via the 10-run rule. Half of the starting lineup entered the postseason hitting .500 or better … With its third state-tournament appearance and a three seed, Manhattan continues to make history. The program, which began in 2018, finished third in the divisional for the second straight season to win back-to-back trophies … Shepherd’s Bailey Watson is hitting a whopping .642, teammate Paige Goodell leads with 27 RBI and Wilhelmina Wenz has belted four homers … Conrad-Choteau, which had its best start to a season since its 2016 title, took third by downing Cut Bank 13-9 in the Eastern divisional … Ennis, the fourth seed from the West, is even more of a newcomer than Manhattan, having started its program in 2019 finishing second in the conference this season en route to its second berth at state. The Mustangs defeated Manhattan twice in the regular season before falling in the divisional, and also came within a run of Mission (12-11) on the opening day of divisional action.
