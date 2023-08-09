HELENA — Most people spend a lifetime – and certainly longer than 14 years – matching passion with talent.

For Halle Sawicki, a rising sophomore at Billings West, her new powerlifting addiction was something she stumbled into, but one that unlocked a world of possibilities.

Naturally strong – she deadlifted 235 pounds one day before her 13th birthday – Sawicki established three international drug-tested world records at the U.S. Powerlifting Association National Championships in Las Vegas last month.

Her 157.5 kilogram (347.2-pound) squat, 180 kilogram (396.8-pound) deadlift and 407.5 kilogram (898.4-pound) three-discipline total were all certified by the International Powerlifting League as world records in the 100 kilogram (220-pound) junior women (ages 15 to 19) weight class earlier this month.

Pretty impressive for an athlete who turns 15 years old this month and was competing in just her second-ever powerlifting meet.

“It’s unbelievable,” Halle’s father, Jeremy, said. “I’m truly speechless. She has a raw, natural talent that was kinda undiscovered until the state tournament…

“Once she did that, with the results that came out of there, she really opened a lot of eyes around the powerlifting community.”

Halle’s 82.5 kilogram (181.9-pound) bench press is also a national drug-tested record.

“Most women will never be as strong as she is right now,” Halle’s trainer Linnea Baysinger said.

“Most men will never be as strong as she is right now, how about that? That’s pretty much a fact.”

It’s a running joke in the Sawicki household – which transformed into the Sawicki Squad at nationals in Las Vegas – as to where Halle’s strength originates.

Jeremy was a member of Skyview’s 1995 state championship-winning football team, but Halle’s entry into weightlifting was to aid her performance in softball and volleyball, not to become a world-class weightlifter.

Baysinger, a personal trainer who is a former Rocky Mountain College skier and the team’s current strength and conditioning coach, began working with Halle roughly two and half years ago.

Baysinger said her training regiment, which she developed over a 16-year period and focuses on a different lift every day, lends itself to creating strength in the basic weightlifting movements necessary to the bench, squat and deadlift disciplines.

It wasn’t until a video of Halle deadlifting was sent to a family friend and one of Jeremy’s co-workers did powerlifting even become a consideration, though.

That was early this spring.

By March, Halle was competing in her first meet – the Montana High School State Championship – and four months later, she was a world-record holder.

Her father admits they had no clue what they were getting into – Halle even forgot her singlet at state weigh-ins – but technique and strength won out, resulting in several national records for Halle and the event’s award for best overall female lifter.

“I was really nervous,” Halle said. “I had never done that before and I was thinking that [people] were thinking that we were dumb and unorganized…

“The day of the competition, everybody was so supportive…After I set all those records, everybody was congratulating me and supporting me.”

You know that feeling you get when you find something you’re good at and enjoy doing?

How it lights a fire in your belly and spurs drive and determination you’ve never felt before?

Halle certainly does now and she’s discontinued her volleyball career to pursue powerlifting, wherever that may take her.

“It’s just amazing,” Halle said. “With softball and powerlifting – I’m finally getting good at softball – and just being good at something makes me feel really confident in myself and that I can accomplish anything…

“When you see success, it inspires you to keep going. That’s what’s really kept me pushing at it.”

A journey that began without much direction now has a clearly defined path.

Halle and her trainer have upped their two and half hour workouts to six days per week and the family has updated its passports in preparation for the IPL Drug Tested World Powerlifting Championships in Coventry, England, in October.

Passion has officially met talent and the sky's the limit for one of Montana’s newest powerlifters.

“I’ve always told my daughters, ‘if you find a passion, we’ll chase it,’” Jeremy said. “I think we definitely, definitely found [Halle’s] passion…

“We’re on the chase now.”