The defending state champion Hamilton Broncs football team ended their regular season this year 9-0 with a win over Columbia Falls on October 21, 23-7.
After enjoying a first round bye in the playoffs, the Broncs will take on the Whitefish Bulldogs Saturday, November 5, in Hamilton at noon. The Bulldogs, 7-3 overall, won 17-7 on October 29 in Havre.
The Broncs have won their last 20 games; their last loss being their last game of the season in 2020 against Laurel.
The Broncs dominance, has been in part to their first year starter junior quarterback Tyson Bauder. So far this season he is (84-141, 1290 yards, 20 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 701 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns.) Right there with him offensively is senior wide receiver Eli Taylor averaging 75 yards per game, with 9 total touchdowns and junior running back Andrew Fredrick with over 76 yards a game carrying the ball and 6 total touchdowns.
The Broncs offense isn’t the only thing keeping this well-oiled machine going. Their defense has 21 sacks this season, led by senior Derrick Saltzmen and junior Andrew Burrows both totaling 5 sacks a piece. Total team interceptions, 14, led by senior Eli Taylor with 3 and junior Taylor Searle. Leading the team in tackles in junior Isaiah Van De Baun with 31.
