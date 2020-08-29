BILLINGS — Hardin Public Schools has paused athletic events for both high school and middle school programs in the wake of students testing positive for COVID-19.
In a letter posted to social media, the school district stated that it has halted its fall sports schedule for two weeks, retroactive from Friday, when the positive tests were confirmed.
“In an attempt to be proactive and help ensure the safety and well-being of our students, the Superintendent and Hardin Activities Office, in conjunction with the Big Horn County Public Health Department, our building administration, school nurse and other health officials, we have found it necessary to interrupt our high school and middle school fall athletic programs for a period of two weeks starting Friday, Aug. 28,” the letter read.
The letter, written by Hardin Superintendent Chad Johnson and posted to Facebook on Saturday, stated that on-site school instruction will remain in place for the week beginning Aug. 31.
When reached by phone Saturday by 406mtsports.com, Johnson confirmed the school district's announcement. He declined to comment much further beyond saying that the district will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation daily and communicate with local health officials.
The district announced that it was notified on Friday that “multiple students” had been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19.
“According to the Big Horn County Health Department, these positive confirmations may have a large impact on students/staff that may have been in contact with these students during possible periods of exposure,” the school district wrote in a separate letter posted to Facebook. “The students last (had) in-person contact with fellow students/staff on Aug. 27.”
The district previously announced that a student had tested positive on Aug. 25.
Though in-class instruction will continue, Johnson urged caution, writing that the district “does not want to shut our system down, but we need everyone to work diligently in staying safe and and practicing good COVID prevention.”
Hardin’s football opener is scheduled for two weeks from Friday on Sept. 11 at home against Lewistown. The Bulldogs cross country teams were scheduled to compete at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday, but did not make the trip, Johnson said.
Hardin is located in Big Horn County, which currently has the second-most deaths and the fourth-most active coronavirus cases in the state, The Gazette reported Friday. The county reported it had 20 new cases — six under the age of 20 — on Friday, and that 17 residents remain hospitalized.
Previously, fall high school sports were canceled at Lodge Grass, Northern Cheyenne and St. Labre due to the pandemic. Those schools are located in or near Big Horn County.
Statewide, Montana surpassed 7,000 positive cases and saw its 100th COVID-19-related death this week.
