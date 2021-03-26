MALTA — The Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame will have five new members this summer.
Hardin's Cindy Farmer, Scobey's Larry Henderson, Cut Bank's Dell Meuchel, Fairfield's Les Meyer and Roberts' George Nelson will be inducted July 29 in Great Falls, the MCA announced Friday night.
Farmer has coached for 35 years, starting in Poplar and moving to Belfry before spending the past 23 years in Hardin at various times coaching boys and girls basketball, track and field, volleyball and cross country at both the high school and junior high. She has been Class A girls cross country coach of the year four times and girls basketball coach of the year once.
Henderson is a 40-year veteran with stops at Billings Senior, Peerless, Scobey, Plentywood and Scobey again. In all, he has spent six years as boys basketball coach, nine as girls coach, 23 as football coach and 26 for boys and girls track; he has twice been voted state athletic director of the year as well.
Meuchel has spent 37 of his 39 coaching years at Cut Bank, where he has been an assistant coach for wrestling and football. He's also been with the track and field programs for 34 years, earning state coach of the year honors twice.
Meyer had a 76% winning percentage in 23 years as football coach at Fairfield, winning three state titles and finishing second five times. He's a three-time Class B coach of the year and has twice been nominated for national coach of the year.
Nelson's entire 40-year coaching career has been at Roberts, eight as boys basketball coach and 10 in cross country. His teams won three state boys and girls cross country championships and he's been coach of the year four times.
The induction ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. July 29 at Great Falls CMR High School in conjunction with a coaches clinic.
