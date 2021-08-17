LODGEPOLE — Hays-Lodgepole has canceled high school and junior high fall sports practices this week and pushed back the opening of school a week as well due to the Pine Grove fire, according to a post on the Thunderbirds' Facebook page.
"Please stay safe," the post read, adding: "We are in a state of emergency. Prayers for our community, students and families of H/LP.
The Fort Belknap Indian Reservation declared a state of emergency Tuesday for the Hays-Lodgepole area and the Phillips County Sheriff's office issued mandatory evacuation notices for Zortman and Pine Grove.
The fire east of Hays and Lodgepole was about 17,500 acres Tuesday afternoon.
Hays-Lodgepole High School is being used as a refuge for residents of Hays and Pine Grove.
