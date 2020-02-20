HELENA — After an impressive junior year in track, Helena Capital's Melissa Moreni already has her next destination planned out as she will compete at the Division II level in track for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Moreni will join former Capital teammate Audrey Bloomquist, who attends the school now. Moreni, a senior for the Bruins, earned All-State honors last year in Class AA girls track in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the 400-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay.
"It's a relief to have my choice and know what I'm doing," Moreni said. "I have one of my good buddies down there and I just think there are a lot of growth opportunities for me."
Moreni took second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class AA state tournament last May, finishing with a time of 15.07. She was also fourth in the 300 hurdles and hurdling is what she expects to focus on for the Lions.
"I always wanted to go out of state to try and reach my full potential as an individual," Moreni said. "And I really like the idea of competing at the Division II level. That will offer me a lot of challenges and a chance to be successful."
While Moreni signed her letter of intent Wednesday, she wasn't the only Capital athlete to do so as Matt Wigton, a Bruins soccer player, signed his NAIA letter of intent with Carroll College.
Wigton moved to Helena from Maryland prior to the soccer season and in 2019, he scored eight goals and dished out four assists for the Bruins as they advanced to the state semifinals.
"I have been playing soccer since I was five and not making it to state in high school kind of hurts but knowing I will be able to get back into it, feels really good."
For the Saints, it was the second signee from the Bruins in this recruiting class as Calex Hoxie joined the program back in December.
"We got a couple of good players from Capital," Carroll head coach Doug Mello said. "Both should go a good job for us as a freshmen and we expect them to see action."
