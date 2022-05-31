The Jude Gleason and Bob Bean award winners have been announced by Capital High School for the 2021-22 school year and they are Parklyn Heller and Tucker Zanto.
The awards are given annually to the girl and boy athletes that have competed in two or more sports at CHS all four years, and who've excelled in athletics, sportsmanship, leadership, citizenship and scholastics.
Jude Gleason was a long-time teacher, coach and athletic director at the school; while the late Bob Bean was a multi-sport Bruin athlete who died in the 1970s.
Zanto earned the award after competing for the Bruins in both football and wrestling as a senior. On the gridiron, Zanto was honorable mention all-area after a season that saw him register 90 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal. He also scored a touchdown on a blocked punt in Capital's playoff win over CMR.
The senior also earned his way onto the Independent Record's All-Area wrestling team after a 13-10 record wrestling at 205 pounds. Zanto finished fourth at the Western AA Divisional tournament and posted a 2-2 mark at state.
Zanto was a team captain for the Bruins on the football field last fall and also competed in track and field before this past season.
Parklyn Heller won the Jude Gleason Award at Capital after earning Second-Team All-Area honors in basketball, as well as taking part in volleyball and track.
Heller led Capital in rebounds last season on the hardwood with 5.7 and also averaged four points per game, while being second on the team in blocks (8).
In track and field, Heller threw the discus and medaled in five different meets this season including a sixth-place finish at the Western AA Divisional. She finished 13th at state in the discus after a throw of 101-8. Her personal record was at divisionals where she threw 106-10.
Heller was also part of multiple state championship teams for Capital high school in both basketball and volleyball.
