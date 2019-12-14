HELENA — In her fifth season as swim coach for Helena High and Helena Capital, Julia Young blood is feeling buoyant about the coming season — and for good reason.
“My goal every year is to let everybody enjoy the season,” says Shannon. “Hopefully everybody makes improvements, they set some goals and we give them the tools to attain those goals.”
At last season’s state meet, Capital had two individual top-six finishes — Leah Baranek was sixth in the girls 100-meter freestyle and Maija Geier took fourth in the girls 100 back — and two top-four finishes in relays. Cassie Williams, Kate Sheafor, Baranek and Geier were third in the girls 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free. They set a school record in both events with times of 1:44.10 and 3:51.30, respectively. Geier set a school record in the 100 back with a time of 1:01.34.
Helena had nine top-four finishes. Robert Wagner was a state champion in the boys 100 fly and second in the 100 back. Parker Keller took third in the boys 200 IM and first in the 100 breast. Christion Goetsch secured second place in the boys 200 free and second in the 500 free. Franny Redpath was second in the girls 200 IM and second in the girls 100 fly.
Quade Oser was third in the boys 100 breast. The Bengals boys 200 medley relay team of Wagner, Keller, Goetsch and Jesse Mace finished second.
Like Capital, a number of Helena swimmers set school records at the state meet. The boys 200 medley relay team set a new record with a time of 1:39.71. Wagner set two school records in the 100 fly and back, with times of 52.89 and 53.87, respectively. Parker Keller’s 100 breast victory was in a school-record time of 58.60.
Youngblood fully expects these records to be broken this year, along with a few more records and top-six swims. But, the season is about more than just records and accolades.
“It shows to the rest of the world as placings in the state meet and state championships, and that type of thing. I really look at it more holistically. A lot of kids who may not go to state or may not score at state, and I want them to feel like they’ve achieved their goals, and they’ve gotten something out of the season.
The Bruins and Bengals will compete in the Butte Invitational on Saturday.
