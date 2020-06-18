HELENA -- If there's any doubt how much extra-curricular activities mean, there shouldn't be any longer after seeing all the athletes participate in the return of voluntary workouts for Helena High and Helena Capital this week.
"We are back at it," Helena High head football coach Scott Evans said. "And it is incredible."
Indeed, the Bengals and their crosstown rivals, Capital, have been holding workouts and not just the football teams. Other sports have been taking part as well such as soccer, cross country, basketball, track and more.
Of course, there are procedures being followed to ensure the safety of student athletes and social distancing is being practiced.
These workouts are based on fundamental work, weight lifting and conditioning, things that you would expect during any normal offseason.
Only with COVID-19, this offseason has been anything but normal and it's possible its led to even more students participating.
"Actually, we have more kids," Evans said when asked about numbers. "Kids are excited about getting back into activities. It just shows how important it is for kids to have them."
While certain parts of the state have allowed athletes to come back sooner, such as in Billings, the Helena schools started taking part this past week, which included Helena High new girls basketball coach Ben Dudek and his team.
Dudek is taking over for Eric Peterson, who stepped down after leading the Bengals to three Class AA state championships during his tenure. Dudek's team is working out twice a week currently.
Capital got back at it bright and early Monday morning, with the football, basketball, track and soccer teams all sharing the field for a workout, with social distancing observed.
The Bruins football team is taking part in workouts every day this week, which are lasting around 90 minutes and starting at 6 a.m.
Like Evans and the Bengals, Bruins' head football coach Kyle Mihelish also reported strong participation numbers.
"Over 150 for all days," Mihelish said. "Combined for football, boys and girls basketball, girls track and boys track. Others are doing their own thing."
While the status of fall sports has yet to be determined by the MHSA, executive director Mark Beckman said that more would be known after the next board meeting later this month.
"We are gathering info nationally and regionally," Beckman said. "As we attend our four classification meetings, we should know more after our board meets on the 25th."
