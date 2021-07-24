LINCOLN, Neb. — Helena's Sam Petersen was third in the all-around and second in bareback riding entering the final day of competition at the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center.

Petersen, who has led for much of an event that started Monday, had 780 points through Saturday, leaving him 10 behind Clay Clayman of Highlandville, Missouri, and 35 shy of leader Cooper Cooke of Victor, Idaho.

In bareback, Petersen had an average of 153 and trailed only Kaleb Norstrom of East Helena (154). Petersen was seventh in steer wrestling with an 11.08 average as well. Helena's Spur Owens was 11th in bareback at 142.5 and also qualified for the final night.

Also at the NHSFR, Montana barrel racers Lacey Lawrence of Jordan, Alexis McDonald of Gardiner and Trista Hovde of Sidney were all in the top six; Lawrence and McDonald advanced to Saturday's short-go. Lawrence was third with an average of 35.194, McDonald fifth at 25.265 and Hovde sixth at 35.288.

The championship rounds are set for Saturday night.

In the All-Around Rookie Cowboy competition, Walker Story of Dillon was fourth with 240 points. He was 10 points out of third place but 100 out of second.

As a team, Montana was fifth in the standings with 4,285 points. Texas was first at 10,235.83. Montana was sixth in both the boys and girls standings.

Other Montanans in the top 10 at the NHSFR:

• Polson bull rider Caden Fitzpatrick was in a five-way tie for eighth with a 76 average. 

• Lexi Murer of Bigfork was seventh in pole bending with a 41.197 average.

• Garrett Cunningham of Broadus was ninth in saddle bronc with a 124 average.

