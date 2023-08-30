MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate will recognize the newest members of its athletic hall of fame in a banquet on Sept. 23 at the Missoula Public Library.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow. Donations may be made and tickets ($40) purchased at buytickets.at/hellgateathletichalloffame or at the athletic office at Hellgate.

The hall of fame recognizes and honors Hellgate athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions.

Here is a look at the 2023 inductees:

Bob Casey, coach: Casey was Hellgate's first football coach and also coached track and field. His football teams were Class AA state runners-up in both 1969 and 1971. He helped guide the track team to a state championship in 1972. Casey was inducted into the Montana Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986.

Chuck Peck, coach: Peck guided the Hellgate boys track team to back-to-back state championships in 1971 and 1972. He was inducted into the Montana Coaches Hall of Fame in 1986.

Megan Harrington, athlete: Megan was a three sport athlete, competing in basketball, volleyball and tennis. She helped the volleyball team to a state championship in 1993 and the basketball team to a state title in 1994. Megan was MVP of the 1994 State AA basketball tournament and later played for the Montana Lady Griz. She was named Montana NCAA Woman of the Year in 2000.

Maggie Langlas Ward, athlete: Maggie played basketball and volleyball. She was part of the Knights' state championship team in 1994. She earned the honor of team MVP in both basketball and volleyball. Maggie was awarded several academic awards such as Student of the Year in 1995-96 and the D. H. Beary Outstanding Senior Award. She went on to play basketball at Princeton where she was named “Team Best Defender” four years in a row.

Hellgate 1993 boys basketball team: This is the first team to be inducted in the Hellgate Hall of Fame. The squad finished undefeated, winning the State AA title in double-OT. This remarkable team was directed by Eric Hays, Wayne Beddow, Van Troxel and Bob Holden. Players included: JR Camel, Adam Close, Jeb Davis, Jake Dennehy, Ryan Dick, Tom Harrington, Sean Hogan, Jordan Lind, Jason Helms, John Northey, Mike Reed, Rob Sheridan and Mike Wheeler.

Those interested in attending the event are encouraged to purchase tickets by Sept. 20.