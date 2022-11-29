SHELBY — Jerry Black, who was known as the news and sports voice of the western Hi-Line during nearly a half-century working for and then owning KSEN radio in Shelby, died Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was 87.
KSEN announced Black's passing last week on its website. Black started with what was then KIYI in 1955, became a station manager in 1957 and bought the station in 1976 along with partners Bob Norris — his color analyst on sports broadcasts — and Bob Hauser, according to the station.
Black retired from the station in 2002 after helping to build it from 250 watts to 10,000. They also added a 100,000-watt FM station.
Black and his colleagues were credited with saving many lives during their round-the-clock reporting on the Swift and Two Medicine dam failures in June 1964, which resulted in catastrophic flooding that killed 32 people. Black later described the coverage as the station's "proudest moment".
In 2018, the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame honored Black, Norris and Mark Daniels for the station's longstanding commitment to covering sports.
"When you think of Shelby radio — you think of Jerry Black," former Montana Sen. Max Baucus wrote in a letter for Black's induction into the Montana Broacasters Association Hall of Fame in 2005. "Jerry, congratulations on your many years of service to the people of Shelby — you've done a phenomenal job."
In 2002, Black was elected to the Montana Senate, serving until 2010. He moved to Sun City, Arizona, after retiring.
Black, a Lewistown native and former Montana State University student, won a National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Award for public service for the 1964 flood coverage. When he was 2 his family moved from Lewistown to Shelby, where his parents owned a restaurant.
