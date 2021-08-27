BOZEMAN — With the arrival of the high school sports seasons, this is our annual reminder to athletic directors, coaches and/or anyone else closely connected to Montana's teams to submit results into our 406mtsports.com "portal".
It's easy, it's quick and it enables readers from around the state to immediately see online how your teams and kids have fared. It's certainly faster than a phone call or fax, and at least as quick as typing box scores into an email.
Athletic directors at every school in Montana should've received information on the portal in an email from 406mtsports.com digital sports editor Lindsay Rossmiller. Any AD who didn't receive an email should contact Lindsay at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com.
Anyone who has questions or concerns about the portal should also contact Lindsay.
This will be our second football season using the portal and we'd like to thank the growing number of contributors at schools around Montana. We realize ADs and coaches are busier than ever — which is why we encourage coaches to enlist an assistant, manager, parent or dedicated fan to ensure we are able to continue the longstanding tradition of providing box scores on game nights.
We wish successful seasons for all Montana high schools. For any other questions, concerns or story ideas, please contact 406mtsports.com executive editor Jeff Welsch at jeff.welsch@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.