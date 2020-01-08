The best thing about the holiday break is that it's over and that means that the high school sports season is about to ramp up.
It's already been a busy week with Helena Capital's boys and girls basketball teams beating Butte Tuesday and Helena High wrestling squaring off against Bozeman in a home dual.
That was just a sign of things to come and the action resumes Thursday night as the Helena High boys basketball team will host top-ranked Missoula Hellgate. Tip-off time is set for 7:15 p.m. in what will be the Western AA opener for both the Knights (4-0) and Bengals (1-3).
"I would prefer to play this first game at home. I'm excited about it and I think the boys are excited about it," Helena boys head coach Brandon Day said. "It's another test and another chance to see if we have progressed and are moving in the right direction."
Hellgate has rolled through the competition early in the season behind the play of Utah State signee Rollie Worster, along with two other talented scorers in Abe Johnson and Cam LaRance.
"They have three all-staters," Day said. "It's tough to make a defensive plan for that and it puts a lot of pressure on your defense."
Logan Brown, Kaden Huot and Dexter Tedesco will be tasked with trying to keep up with the high-flying Knights, but getting the job done defensively may be an even taller task.
"We can't get into an up-and-down running game with them," Day said. "Offensively, we need to make sure we get good shots, be patient and take care of the basketball. And defensively, we have to try and limit them to one shot."
The Helena High girls were ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings following a season-opening win over Bozeman, but the Bengals will head to Missoula, to take on Hellgate, unranked Thursday.
The Hellgate girls (4-0) are also ranked No. 1 in the state and they will host a Bengals team with momentum heading into conference play thanks to a win over Belgrade last Saturday.
While the Bengals are 2-2 overall, they are 2-0 on the road this season and McKayla Kloker has been a driving force behind that record thanks to an average of 21 points per game in those wins.
Both Helena teams will also be in action Saturday. The boys will pay a visit to Butte (Civic Center), to take on Tommy Mellott and the Bulldogs, who are 0-1 in the Western AA. The girls will be back at home. Both games will tip at 3:30 p.m.
"Every conference game is important," Day said. "But a Butte game is even more important. They are going to be in the mix with us and they are a talented team as well."
Also on Saturday, will be a pair of marquee matchups featuring Helena Capital.
The girls team will be at home taking on top-ranked Missoula Hellgate in a No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown. The Bruins will enter the contest 5-0 and are fresh off a win that featured five 3-pointers from Mara McGinley.
"The girls are excited for a tough opponent," Capital girls head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "I think for them, it's the next team up and knowing we need to take care of business on our side of things. But they are always excited to play a quality opponent and see where we are at."
So far, the Bruins are 5-0 and have been as good as just about any team in Class AA thanks to a roster that's deep and talented, featuring not only McGinley, but Mashayla O'Malley, McKinlee Mihelish, Jaymee Sheridan and others.
Dani and Paige Bartsch are a continual force on both ends for Capital, which has been stellar defensively in 2019-20 allowing just 35.4 points per game. No team has managed to score more than 45 and three of five opponents have been held under 40.
"The girls have taken a lot of pride in their defense," Capital girls head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "Holding teams to 35 and under is the goal that they set. They take a lot of pride in that and they know if we get defensive stops we are going to be in a lot of games."
The matchup could have huge implications in the Western AA as both teams are fighting it out for seeding at the divisional tournament at the end of the season.
The Bruin boys will also have a key game on the docket Saturday. Capital, which was ranked third in the latest 406mtsports.com poll, will take on Worster and No. 1 Hellgate.
The Bruins will be facing a defense that allows just over 41 points a game, however, behind the play of Bridger Grovom, Trevor Swanson, Brayden Koch and Parker Johnston, they are scoring 64.4, so don't be surprised if it's a high-scoring affair.
Both games between Capital and Hellgate Saturday will be played a 3:30 p.m. The boys will be in Missoula and the girls will host in the Bears Den.
Wrestling
The local basketball teams aren't the only ones that will be busy this week. Capital will host duals Thursday and Friday, as Butte will come to Capital High Thursday for Military Appreciation Night. That will start at 7 p.m.
Then on Friday, both the Bruins and Bengals will have duals with Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR. The Bruins will face CMR at 5 p.m., followed by Great Falls High at 7 p.m.
Helena High will host Great Falls High at 5 p.m. in the Jungle and then CMR at 7 p.m.
That will be the final tune-up for each team ahead of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula Jan. 17-18.
