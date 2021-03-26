BUTTE — Like all schools in the state, Dillon's springs sports were canceled last year due to the pandemic. But this year, all three coaches are excited and prepared for a successful 2021 season with their teams.
Dillon has filled rosters for spring softball, tennis and track and field. Participation has dipped slightly in the tennis and softball programs, but the track and field team has an above-average number of athletes on the team this year.
Jeremy Anderson said he is excited to begin his first season as Dillon's track and field head coach, after last season was canceled entirely due to COVID-19. Anderson has been a part of the program for four years.
With a total of 83 participants, Anderson said participation is slightly above average. He described the experience level of his team as a "mixed bag."
"We've got a great pool of young talent that is unproven at this point, a lot of freshmen and sophomores," Anderson said. "Our upper-class is small but it is filled with kids that have experience and that we'll look to for leadership this season."
Anderson said Ainsley and Madalen Shipman, both of whom played basketball this year, are two athletes that may have an outstanding season on the track. Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers in both hurdle events and triple-jump events at the 2019 state tournament. in 2019.
Madalen Shipman's specialty is the 400-meter event, and will be looked to for middle-distance events this year according to Anderson. Lauren Peterson placed in hurdles at the state tournament in 2019.
"I'm exciting to see what the freshmen and sophomores are able to do," said Anderson. "The state-placer coming back on the boys side is my son, Treyton Peterson. He ran the third leg that won the mile relay."
Cole Truman and Daxton Graham, two important pieces on this year's basketball team, will also provide leadership on the boys' track team. Truman will be focused primarily on the javelin event.
Anderson said that his team is unproven since last year's season was canceled, but he sees genuine potential in his team. Practices have been underway for more than a week, where athletes have shown what they are capable of, weather permitting.
"I'm happy with our turnout but I'm even more happy with the mindset of our kids," Anderson said. "They come out every single day and want to get better, I don't think we could've gotten off to a better start."
"We've established our protocol and our system," Anderson continued. "I've got an amazing coaching staff that is working diligently with these kids and I couldn't be more excited about the coaches we have."
Anderson described the weather as the season begins as "fairly favorable." His team practiced on Friday in preparation for their meet this Saturday in Corvallis, where temperatures were in the mid-30s with snow flurries.
Dillon softball growing as a sport
Andi Schurg and her family moved to Dillon in 2010, when she brought softball to the high school and has helped develop the team ever since. Before Schurg arrival, Dillon was the only school in it's class that did not offer softball.
After starting the program in 2010, Schurg and her family stepped away for multiple years. But now she has returned in a year where participation is low, possibly to rebuild the program once again.
"Ever since the first two years where we were JV-only, we have had enough to field a varsity and junior varsity team," said Schurg. "Until this year. Numbers are way down and one of our players hurt her knee during volleyball season, so she won't be able to play."
As of now, the goal for the Beavers' softball team is to stay healthy in order to have enough players to participate in competition. There are currently only 11 players on the roster.
The experience level on the team ranges from seasoned softball players, to young athletes who have never played the sport competitively.
"We're rebuilding a program. We will be relying on the veterans to be the coaches on the field, and to do lots of talking," Schurg said. "It's a great group of girls. They're having a lot of fun and they're very coachable and enthusiastic."
Despite the challenges the Beavers face this season, they have received some good luck in regards to practice time. Schurg said that the weather has been much better for softball this year compared to previous seasons.
Schurg said the field has been playable since the first day of practice, and temperatures have been much warmer than usual. Her team has been practicing hard in preparation for their first game and for some, their first time playing competitive softball.
"Where they may lack experience they make up for it with their terrific attitude, it's been fun," Schurg said. "We have been fortunate with the nicer weather from the get-go. The spring is usual really cold but we've had great weather. Practices has been going very well."
The Beavers' first game is a home game against Hamilton on April 6. Unfortunately for the Beavers, they will jump directly into conference play and will not have the opportunity to face out-of-conference opponents this season.
Three seniors will play for the Beavers this season, which makes for a fairly young roster. While there may not be many upper-classmen, the seniors will play a vital role in guiding the younger players.
"I told our seniors that we are going to make mistakes, we're going to mess up but that's okay," Schurg said. "We're relying heavily on those girls to be leaders and they're showing that in practice. We're just going to go out and have some fun, we're going to learn more about the game and strategy of softball."
Beavers tennis 'committed on improving'
While the team may be relatively small compared to previous years, the Dillon tennis team is committed to improving, according to head coach Jeff Koslosky.
10 boys and 11 girls will play on the tennis team this year, after last year's season was canceled. The team has been practicing for just over one week.
"We've got just a few seniors, four all together," Koslosky said. "We've got a good mix going down the line to juniors, sophomores and freshmen. In the boys' ranks, Marcus Sandall is a junior that's looking pretty strong, as is Sam Jones."
The Beavers will play Stevensville and Hamilton this weekend. The match day begins with a 10 a.m. match against Stevensville, while the Hamilton match begins at 2 p.m.
Koslosky described his team as a work in progress. The Beavers have looked forward to seeing what other area teams bring to the table, but also understand the strengths and weaknesses within their own team.
"It's a feeling out process for sure," Koslosky said. "We're looking forward to seeing the other teams, I think that will determine how we place our players in singles and doubles. It's a matter of seeing what's out there this year, it's a blank slate to a certain degree."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.