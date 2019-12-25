HELENA — Just a few games into the 2019-20 high school basketball season, the Helena High girls find themselves in an unusual position.
The Bengals, who are the three-time defending Class AA state champions, are 1-2 after consecutive home losses to Billings Senior and Billings West.
"We lost two games all of last season, so this isn't something we are used to," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said after the loss to Billings West. "But my mantra this year is just getting there (state tournament). As long as we can get there, we will have a chance."
One of the issues the Bengals have had early in the season is scoring. After opening the season with 10 3-pointers in a win over Bozeman, Helena shot under 30 percent from the field against both West and Senior.
Some of that can be attributed to a new offensive system that Peterson and his staff installed during the offseason, but the head coach also thinks it has something to do with conditioning, which he says will be fixed over the Christmas break.
"We are taking some extra time off," Peterson said Dec. 21. "But then when we come back, I told the girls they better be ready to condition. We are going to condition hard and make sure that we are in the kind of shape that we need to be in."
Helena (1-2) will be back in action Jan. 4, on the road against Belgrade. That will be the final non-conference game before the Bengals open Western AA play against Missoula Hellgate Jan. 9 in Missoula.
Townsend is No. 3 in Class B wrestling rankings
The CMR Holiday Classic is one of the most well known wrestling tournaments in Montana and that's where the Townsend Bulldogs competed in their final meet of 2019.
In a field that featured just about every team from Class AA, as well as a number of teams from Class A and Class B, the Bulldogs placed two individuals as Easton Held (138) and Will Lane (170) were both sixth.
Held and Lane were also two of the six Townsend wrestlers ranked in the most recent release of the Class B-C rankings. Held and Lane are each No. 2 in their respective weight classes, while Riley Richtmeyer, Klause Rauser, Ty Steele and Jadon Lamb are also ranked for the Bulldogs, who are third overall behind Glasgow and Huntley Project.
Jefferson also placed three individuals in the B-C rankings. Leo Anderson is ranked sixth at 103 pounds, Christian Davis is third at 113 and Cody St. Claire is fourth at 120.
Shrine Game Selections
Speaking of Lamb, the Townsend football standout will also represent the Bulldogs in the East-West Shrine Game, joining seven other players from Helena Capital, Helena High, Townsend and Jefferson on the West team.
The game, which will be played July 18 in Billings, is one of Montana's premier all-star games. Parker Johnston, Bridger Grovom, Zane McCormick and Monte Pearson were selected for Helena Capital, while Hayden Ferguson was chosen for Helena High.
Lamb was the only Townsend selection, yet fellow Southern B rival Jefferson, also earned two selections in receiver Avery Stiles and offensive lineman Coen Guisti.
Also of note, two future Carroll College football players will be taking part in the Shrine Game. Tucker Jones, an outside linebacker that announced his signing with Carroll recently, was selected to the team on defense.
The Hamilton product will be joined by fellow Saints signee Thomas McGree, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety out of Butte Central.
Other local players that were named as alternates were Kadyn Craigle of Helena Capital, as well as Booker Perkins, Keshawn Newby and Kyler Tesch of Helena High. Jaxon Yanzich and Derek Nygaard of Jefferson are also alternates for the West roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.