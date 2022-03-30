BUTTE — Celi Chapman was supposed to win.
At least, that's what she was hearing.
“Last season, especially going into state, I had really high expectations for myself, just because of what everybody had been kind of telling me all season," the Jefferson High School junior said. "Everybody had been like, ‘Oh, this is your season. This is your tournament.’"
Chapman was playing in her second state tournament of the school year. She had already placed 10th as Helena High's top golfer at State AA on Oct. 1-2, 2020, in Missoula. Chapman shot a 36-hole score of 164 to earn all-state honors.
As a spring transfer to Jefferson the thinking went, if she could place 10th in AA in the fall, imagine what she could do in class B in the spring.
Whether or not Chapman was the best golfer in the State B field didn't matter. She felt many of her friends and family held title aspirations on her behalf — support that had surpassed optimistic and landed on presumptive.
She entered the State B Tournament as one of the favorites, and after an opening-round score of 80, she sat just two strokes behind the leader, class of 2023's Emma Woods of Fairfield. But on the morning of May 18, 2021, in the minutes leading up to her second-round tee time, she felt the burden of those expectations.
"That was where I went wrong," Chapman said. "I was like, 'I have to win, I have to do this.’
"And that just killed my mental game."
Anna DeMars knows the feeling.
The 25-year-old Panthers head coach remembers what it was like as the top Townsend golfer during the 2015 State B Tournament.
DeMars won the divisional tournament by beating Loyola's Sadie Crippen and entered the tournament on May 18, 2015, with the idea that she could, and should, win state.
"I put a lot of pressure on myself kind of like Celi did last year,” DeMars said. “I got in my head the first day and didn’t play that great.”
DeMars shot an opening-round 87, 13 strokes behind Crippen, who would win her first state championship after back-to-back years as the runner-up. DeMars' title hopes were dashed, but a second round of golf still loomed.
DeMars, who finished her collegiate golf career at Rocky Mountain, made college coach contacts during her recruiting process. In need of guidance, she pulled out her cell phone and sent a distress signal.
One text reply from a coach was as simple as it was eye-opening: "It doesn't matter."
Those three words put the moment, suddenly not as big as DeMars had once felt, into perspective.
"I was a senior and I knew I was going to play college golf," DeMars said. "It was only one round and once I realized that ... I’m going to play competitive golf in three months in college."
That experience gave DeMars the perfect message for her star golfer when Chapman found her mental fortitude waning as the pressure to win increased.
DeMars, on the final day of her first competitive season as a coach, pulled Chapman aside and told her, "I was in the same position that you were in ... I went out and didn't win, and it's OK.
"It doesn't define you."
Chapman felt the fear of losing dissipate, replaced by a sense of calm.
“Once we had that conversation it was like a total different mindset,” DeMars said. “You could see her relax and settle into her own game and not thinking about what everyone else was thinking.”
Chapman shot an 84 on Day 2 and finished in second place, 10 strokes behind Woods, and 10 strokes ahead of third. The talk she had with DeMars before the round was less about that day, however, and more about the rest of her life.
“She was the only one who pulled me aside and said ‘it’s OK if you don’t do OK’," Chapman said. "That's really what got me through that day. It definitely is a conversation that I think I'll remember forever."
'More like an older sister'
Chapman has had three head coaches over three years of high school golf.
Dana Shepherd focused on the fundamentals when he took over the Helena program in the fall of Chapman's sophomore year.
Bob Tipton coached Chapman her freshman year. A math teacher for 42 years, a head golf coach for 32 and a head softball coach for four, Tipton was known for connecting his areas of expertise to life lessons before his retirement following Chapman's freshman season.
"We talked a lot about character. Golf is a game of character, of honesty and playing correctly with your partners and for your teammates," Tipton said. "Her character, to this day ... it's as good as any of the kids I've had. Just top-notch character."
Both Helena coaches had a positive impact on her growth, but DeMars is able to relate to Chapman in a way that others inherently couldn't.
There are parallels between their high school golf careers, the mental challenges they faced in pressure-packed moments and their collegiate aspirations. They even share the same swing coach, Chad Carlson of Green Meadows Country Club. In addition, Chapman noted the relatively small gap in age gives them a natural connection and ability to communicate.
“With her being so young and being in my exact position it’s really nice to have her perspective because she can speak to exactly what I’m feeling … it’s still fresh in her mind," Chapman said. "It's really nice having her in my corner.
“She’s more like an older sister."
Over the next two years, DeMars and Chapman will be closely linked as Chapman closes in on one of the rarer feats of Montana High School golf. Each year, at each state tournament, the top-15 boys and girls are named to the All-State Team. Typically, the golfers with the most exceptional careers can achieve that honor four times.
Classes A and AA compete in the fall, while B and C compete in the spring. Chapman, due to her mid-year transfer, earned the honor twice as a sophomore and could finish her career as a five time all-state golfer.
"I've been a head coach in Montana for 36 years, and I've never heard of that," Tipton said. "It's almost impossible to do."
DeMars has put more of an emphasis on the mental aspect of golf in her second year as a coach.
“Last year, we worked a lot on skill," DeMars said. "And I think after last year, we need to work a lot on our strategies and our mental game.
"I think just helping the kids get over bad shots and move on to the next shot is going to be a big thing that changes from last year to this year."
DeMars imposed a 10-step rule on Chapman in an effort to get her mind moving productively to the next shot, rather than dwelling on a previous mistake.
“After I take a shot I only have 10 steps to think about that," Chapman said. "Then it’s in the past, and there’s nothing I can do to control it. I just let it go and just focus on what I can do from there.”
DeMars is trying to help Chapman overcome in high school a challenge she didn't begin to tackle until her graduation from Townsend.
“I didn’t learn until college about my mental game, so I think it’s nice for me to be able to help her with her mental side of her golf game earlier,” DeMars said. “As soon as we get her mental side of her golf game, and get her approach shots a little more dialed in, she’s just going to shoot lower and lower numbers.”
Like her coach, Chapman plans to play in college, and would prefer to commit before her junior year is over. DeMars, who's been through the process before, is helping her organize her priorities and communicate with college coaches.
"(College) is something that is definitely one of my main stressors," Chapman said. "It's just nice to talk to her. She's really helping me out, sitting me down, looking at colleges where I want to go."
Tipton thinks it's just a matter of time before Chapman is smiling during her signing ceremony.
"There's no reason for her not to be able to achieve that," Tipton said. "She's got the skill and she's got a good head on her shoulders."
Chapman opened the 2022 spring season with a first-place finish at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena with a 17-over 89, a successful-yet-imperfect start to her season.
“She’s such a hard worker, that she’s going to take everything that I tell her and do absolutely phenomenal with it,” DeMars said.
Panthers equipped for team success
Jefferson proved it has two competitive teams during the season-opening tournament at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena on Monday.
The boys took first in a nine-team field while the girls were runners-up.
Three state-qualifiers from 2021 return to lead a balanced boys roster that should promote self-sustained competition all season.
"It's nice to have six kids competing for five spots because it just makes all of them better," DeMars said.
Senior Luke Eckmann led the Panthers at State B with a 36-hole score of 175, placing him at T19. In January, he committed to play golf at Washington and Jefferson College, an NCAA DIII school in Pennsylvania.
Senior Preston Field made all-state as a freshman and shot 179 to finish 27th at state last year, and sophomore Marcus Lee was T43 with a score of 187.
Up-and-coming sophomore Colin Field as well as freshmen Tyson Lee and Ben Werner give the Panthers a formidable six-man team.
"They're all really close and they're all going to compete all year long," DeMars said.
The girls team got an influx of experience from senior transfer Brynna Wolfe. The former Whitehall Trojan qualified for state as a junior.
Izzy Morris and Jessie Harris "just missed out on state" last year, DeMars said. Harris tied for sixth Monday. Maryah Lindsay finished 13th.
DeMars said the depth on each side gives the Panthers more paths to state, and eases the minds of those with high individual goals. She said it's easy for golfers to play with an insulated mindset and work only for themselves when there is no possibility for team score. That type of mindset can add to their pressure, she said.
"Whereas when you're playing with a team, if you have a bad shot you're like, 'Oh, someone else on the team will make up that stroke,'" DeMars said.
For Chapman, it will be the first time she's been part of a full girls team since her freshman year in Helena. Chapman was half of a two-girl team the fall of her sophomore season and her transfer to Jefferson landed her on another team short of the requisite four golfers needed to qualify for team scores.
“I’m honestly really excited for it,” Chapman said. “It’s just like when you’re playing with a team in any sport, you just have to have a bond with them, and you grow closer with them, and you push each other to be better.
“So I think that’ll definitely be good for all of us this season.”
