Due to his talents in lacrosse and in football, Helena Capital's Cole Soper could have had the chance to potentially play multiple sports in college.
But his interest was always in playing lacrosse and on Monday, the Capital football standout, who was also a star player for the Helena (West) Guardians Lacrosse team, signed his letter of intent to play for the Dominican University of California.
"It was a pretty special moment," Soper said of signing. "It's a big weight off. Next year, I know what I'm doing. When I'm at the graduation party and people ask, 'What's your plan?' I'll have one."
Soper committed to Dominican in February and the D-2 program is adding a player it says can play all over the field.
“We are very excited to add a player like Cole to the Penguins for the 2022-2023 season," Dominican head coach Samuel Vogel-Seidenberg said. "Cole is a big, fast, strong 2-way midfielder with the ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball. Cole is a sniper when he gets in range of the net. Cole has a very high lacrosse IQ, he battles hard, plays two way, and has a very strong shot.”
Soper certainly showed a flare for goal-scoring in Helena and in 11 games this spring, he scored 18 times, as well as being credited with one assist and 34 ground balls. He also scored 34 goals and dished out nine assists last season playing in Montana's Division 2 for lacrosse.
In addition to playing Lacrosse, Soper also played football at Capital High and posted eight sacks last season for the Bruins. He had 10 total sacks over the past two seasons and also finished with 49 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception.
While Soper was always passionate about football, he said he was just better at lacrosse, a sport he picked up by chance in fifth grade.
"I quit playing baseball and my dad told me I had to play some kind of sport," he said. "So I went with lacrosse and I have been playing ever since."
According to Soper, Lacrosse is the perfect blend of football, baseball and other sports such as soccer, "Most of the time, when people try it, they stick with it."
After a stellar career in Helena, Soper will test himself at the collegiate level and said he expects to start as a defensive midfield before working his way back to focusing more on offense.
Soper will be studying Business Finance.
