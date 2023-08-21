MISSOULA — Jack Young has been hired as athletic director at Missoula Big Sky High School.

He succeeds Sabrina Beed, who held down the position for a handful of years. Young started at Big Sky as an assistant principal in January and took over as athletic director earlier this summer.

Young started his career in education in New Lenox, Illinois. He was a physical education teacher, head wrestling coach, head cross country coach, assistant soccer coach, dean of students and assistant athletic director.

This marks his 18th year in education. He and his wife, Laura, have four children: Avery (12), Nolan (11), Louise (8) and Drew (5).