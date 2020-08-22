BOZEMAN — Sports often are decried as an “opiate for the masses,” and while perhaps college football fervor in the Deep South and basketball’s March Madness have long provided sufficient evidence to that end, you don’t know for sure until the drug is taken away cold turkey.
Now we know.
In the aftermath of COVID-19’s wholesale elimination of sports seasons — or, in the case of Montana high schools, spectators — many folks have responded like clammy addicts pleading for a fix no matter the potential long-term consequences.
The hue and cry here is directed mostly, ironically, at people whose sole motivation is to protect us: County health officials. Looking at social media comments from armchair epidemiologists, you’d think these health experts are conspiring to carry out some sinister anti-school-sports agenda.
Nobody thinking rationally would assert as much.
Compare this umbrage to, say, when proposals are proffered to cut band, orchestra, choir, speech, debate, art, robotics or any number of other programs key to our cultural diversity.
Crickets, from the broader community anyway.
We are losing our grip over … football.
And it isn’t even because the kids can't play. They will, at least until enough parents cross a line and force the quashing of sports altogether.
Now, don’t get me wrong here.
I love football, concussion concerns notwithstanding. I love it for its power and its grace, its depth and its nuance, its drama and its team building.
I also understand the powerful desire to watch our children. I was there once myself, and two decades later I still smile at memories of game-winning goals, clutch baskets and lasting relationships.
Further, having football on Fridays and Saturdays in the fall certainly anchors what I do professionally and, to say the least, is good for business. Assertions from some that sports media are rooting against live sports is as irrational as haranguing health officials for trying to protect us.
Oh, and anyone who dismisses any sport as somehow inferior to ballet, art, music or more cerebral endeavors simply because of a perceived sweat-to-brainpower imbalance will get an earful from me. Sports in proper context are as vital to a holistically healthy cultural fabric as any of those aforementioned electives.
Yet it’s still just … football.
I don’t have to remind folks that we’re amid the worst pandemic in a century, worst economy in probably 85 years, and worst social unrest in 50 years, though perhaps for some that trifecta is the point.
Until now, with the pandemic, sports have been a cultural elixir that have helped us through wars, depressions and recessions, and have even healed social unrest (see Detroit, circa 1968).
How nice it would be to escape all that on Friday nights.
Frustrating? No doubt.
The mixed messages are maddening.
It’s OK to stuff hundreds or even a couple thousand maskless souls into a rodeo arena but not OK, at least in Billings and Helena, to put 120 well-spaced parents in football bleachers? American Legion baseball had a relatively trouble-free summer but we’re putting the clamps on fall sports?
Counties are all over the map in how they're handling this.
The whole tangled web circles back to a fundamental reality: Six months into this pandemic, we still don’t know enough to make heads or tails of its full impact or paths to take.
One moment, as I watch body bags stack up in makeshift New York morgues and hear tales of unparalleled misery from people who’ve been in COVID-19’s clutches, I think we’re far too cavalier. The next moment, as I examine the mortality rates and note the strong majority of mild or asymptomatic cases, I wonder if we are over-dramatizing.
Adding to the complexity: Rising virus numbers notwithstanding, we’re in a Montana bubble of sorts — better positioned than nearly every other state, quite possibly because we took it so seriously from the first documented case.
In short, the safeguards at high school events really might be too much. Or not enough. Or just right.
So at worst, we err on the side of caution.
If anything tilts my perspective, aside from having vulnerable family members and losing a friend to COVID-19, it’s this: Myocarditis.
The number of cases involving college athletes is chilling. It’s myocarditis and other long-term consequences we’re just beginning to understand, and not the mortality rate, that have my attention.
It should give parents pause too as schools reopen and athletes hit the field/courts. Instead, it seems an army of folks is ready to storm the stadium gates.
Therein lies further irony.
These seemingly overreaching safeguards surely rest in part on the shoulders of those who are resisting them the loudest. How can they be trusted to wear masks and social distance when they are so dismissive?
A cautionary tale: A Utah high school season-opener was halted mid-game Thursday because spectators abandoned guidelines.
Here’s a more reasoned approach, Montana: Sit back, stream the games online while the kids and coaches show they can play without outbreaks, and hope that within a few weeks health officials can loosen spectator restrictions.
Otherwise, the sports withdrawal we’ve been experiencing since March 13 could well last through the fall, into the winter and ...
