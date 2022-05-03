BOZEMAN – Longtime high school coaches must be musing, albeit sadly, at the recent wave of culture-warrior parents who’ve suddenly discovered their kids’ schools actually have … school boards.
You’ve seen these “parents rights” folks a lot in the news lately. Driven to book banning and board deconstruction in response to subversive teachers purportedly “indoctrinating” their children in critical race theory and “grooming” them to be gay or transgender before they lose their first incisors, they’ve dedicated themselves to “taking our schools back” and demanding curricula that conforms to their worldviews.
Indoctrination, if you will.
It’s serious stuff, but if you’re a veteran coach you also must be shaking your head and wistfully thinking “welcome to our last 100 years.”
Parents only lately have acted en masse like they know better than trained educators how to educate. Conversely, parents have believed they know better than trained coaches how to coach ever since the first school baseball diamond was carved out of a cornfield.
Thirty years ago my daughter’s club soccer coach distributed lollipops before games and required parents to suck on them until the final whistle. With a fruit-flavored golf ball clicking and clacking off your teeth, it's impossible to loudly question substitution patterns, implore 8-year-olds to “c’mon, hustle!” and heckle opposing third-graders.
We need lollipops more than ever, literally and figuratively.
In the old days, dads and moms were merely a nuisance. Then they became helicopter parents. Now it’s evolved to “bulldozer parents.”
And their carnage has come to a school near you.
In recent weeks, respected high school coaches in Frenchtown, Anaconda, Boulder and White Sulphur Springs were relieved of duties by school boards kowtowing to parents upset about playing time, holding kids accountable for disruptive behavior, and/or other issues. Many more are flying under the radar.
“Relieved” is an apt description, given it’s how coaches must feel about vacating jobs that paid $3,500 or so, disenfranchised them from family suppers, and required dealing with parents adamant about the ball being in their kid’s hands.
In Anaconda the board had the hubris to can Rochi Estes, the boys basketball coach. Once a star athlete, Estes also happens to be the nephew of the immortal Wayne Estes, the foremost bust on any Anaconda sports Mt. Rushmore.
With the casual dismissal of so many competent coaches you’d think surely there's a line of Lombardis, LaRussas and Auerbachs outside the gym door waiting to sign up for similar heartburn, but no. Many schools have no idea who’s even going to run the new shot clocks during basketball next winter.
Coaches are understandably exhausted, and they aren’t alone.
Officials are equally weary of the abuse and are hanging up their whistles in droves, lest they become the latest viral YouTube video of an arbiter getting cold-cocked by a parent irate over balls and strikes.
Talk about woke math: Nationwide, per the National Federation of State High School Associations, about 20 percent of officials have quit since 2019, the flight exacerbated by COVID-19 and, ironically, the breath of hassle-free fresh air the virus sabbaticals provided. With parents clearly unable to leash their behavior, 23 states – including Montana – have legislation dealing with assault of officials.
Toss in a shortage of bus drivers and you’ve got a sketchy future for what has been a cultural cornerstone across America for more than a century.
And if all this weren’t ominous enough, now we have a loud faction of parents bent on destroying public education altogether, ostensibly so they can put an end to their children being taught … what they aren’t being taught.
So while some parents are unwittingly doing their unlevel best to kill high school sports directly now the culture-warrior variety is taking the bulldozer to the schools themselves, oblivious to the potential collateral damage.
It’s a wonder any athletic directors, coaches and referees remain at all, inasmuch as many also are classroom teachers. Their perseverance is surely a testament to their dedication to the health, welfare and success of kids.
At some point you wonder when those kids will opt out. With so many activities options these days, why willfully engage in toxic, job-like environs?
The reasons for the surge in parents' unruly and even violent behavior is one for the therapist's couch, though undoubtedly the enormous amount of time and expense invested has groomed expectation and entitlement.
Sure, toxic parents remain a minority. Polls consistently show a strong majority, left and right, value how their children are taught in public-school classrooms and arenas.
Trouble is, it's the parents who most need to suck on those lollipops who least recognize it. They’re the first to tell you their motives are all about the kids.
But, as any objective observer can see, whether it’s in the age-old helicoptering of coaches or more recent bulldozing of school boards, it isn’t about the kids at all.
