Jefferson and Whitehall’s football and volleyball teams won’t be playing non-conference games this fall season.
Jefferson athletic director Dan Sturdevant confirmed to 406mtsports.com that the Jefferson County Health Department issued an order on Aug. 20 prohibiting the two teams from participating in non-conference competitions. Both teams were scheduled to open their seasons on Friday.
In a copy of the health order signed off by health officer Joan VanDuynhoven, it is stated that “Jefferson High School in Boulder and Whitehall High School in Whitehall, shall cancel participation in non-conference games/play for the Fall 2020 season.”
Jefferson was set to play Florence, Huntley Project and Bigfork in the first three weeks of the football season.
Sturdevant also said that the health department has also enacted a limit on spectators at high school sporting events. Each uniformed home participant will be given two tickets in a plan that mirrors the one being used in neighboring Butte-Silver Bow County.
Because the cancelation of non-conference games was ordered by the health department, Sturdevant said they won’t count as forfeits.
To make up for the lost games, Jefferson and Whitehall’s football teams will play a non-conference game at Whitehall on Sept. 4 in what will be the season-opener for both teams. The Southern B rivals will also play a conference game at Jefferson on Oct. 2.
Beaverhead County
Despite recommendation from the Beaverhead County Health Department that spectators not be allowed, fans will be permitted at sporting events in Beaverhead County this fall.
The Dillon Tribune reports that the Beaverhead County High School board on Monday unanimously approved a spectator plan that would allow a maximum of 250 people at events in Dillon. According to the Tribune’s report, each uniformed home player would be given four tickets and each uniformed visiting player would be given two tickets. There would be 30 tickets available for student seating that would be awarded in a drawing.
Assistant principal and athletic director John English noted that the health department ‘recommended no spectators’ but gave permission to allow fans.
