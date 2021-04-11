BUTTE — Jefferson High School has fielded tennis, track and field and golf teams to compete this spring after last season was cancelled due to the pandemic. The golf teams have already competed twice as their season began last week.
Anna DeMars, who grew up in Townsend and played golf at Rocky Mountain College, was named the Jefferson golf coach last season. She said she has been excited to coach in competition after the year-long delay.
"This is my second year at Jefferson but we didn't have a season last year," DeMars said. "So it's more like my first year, it's my first time coaching in tournaments and stuff."
Competition began last Wednesday in Townsend, where wind was an obstacle for the Panthers. But the boys' team handled the wind well enough to earn second place in the tournament.
Preston Field finished third individually while Luke Eckmann finished in fifth. Celi Chapman, the only girl who played in the Townsend tournament for Jefferson, finished third individually.
"We played in Big Timber on Saturday and they improved from Wednesday," DeMars said. "Preston Field won the tournament and Luke Eckmann won second. The boys team lost by one stroke and finished in second which was a bummer, but they played really well."
Chapman also won the girls tournament as an individual. DeMars praised her teams' constant improvement despite early-season weather conditions that forced some practices indoors.
With only three players on the girls' roster, Jefferson does not have enough players to compete as a team. But DeMars said Chapman has the potential to be one of the best individual golfers in the state.
"For Celi, I think my goal for her is a top-five finish at state," DeMars said. "And I think that's in her sights for sure."
Chapman is joined by two other sophomores in Izzy Morris and Jessie Harris. While the boy's team is young, sporting just one senior in Gavin Wood, DeMars said her goal is to get the boys team into the state tournament.
Jefferson has qualified boys as individuals, but has never had a team compete in the state tournament. With the leadership and skill shown by Preston Field and Luke Eckmann, it is possible for the goal to be reached.
"I'd like to get the boys to state as a team," DeMars said. "I know the boys think they can do it and I believe they can do it, so that's the main thing for the boys."
Jefferson's next golf tournament will be in Big Fork on Thursday.
Jefferson track team young and excited
In her ninth year as Jefferson's track coach, Sarah Layng said her team is excited to participate after last year's cancellation. This year's team is particularly young, including 40 athletes.
Jefferson's first track meet was on Saturday in Laurel, and practices have gone well according to Layng.
"We have a lot of new people, it's almost like two freshman classes with our freshman and sophomores," Layng said. "We had two athletes place in state two years ago, and they're excited to come back and compete."
Joey Visser and Braden Morris, both juniors at Jefferson, are some of the strongest returning athletes this year. Seniors Grace Alexander and Hailee Stiles are returning on the girls' side.
Layng said the weather has made practice unique this year. During most years, the track team is forced to practice indoors. But this season, the weather has made players excited to start the season.
"We've had really nice weather this spring. I think this is the first time in forever as the track coach that I've been outside, rather than in the gym," Layng said. "The kids are anxious and excited to compete, it will be fun to see where we're at."
While excitement surrounds the track program, Layng said the team has a relaxed attitude. While the returning athletes feel they have something to prove, the rest of the team is trying to find their role on the team.
The team is balanced, with athletes participating in every event. One relief has been the athletes' willingness to try new things according to Layng.
"It's exciting for the new athletes to see what their best events are," Layng said. "It will be nice to see that translate at meets and we've been improving. We have a lot of potential for the future, we're just going to see how it goes."
Rutger Schultz is the only senior boy on the roster, with six juniors joining him on the track this season. Despite some inexperience, the Jefferson boys finished in second on Saturday with a team score of 70. The girls team finished in third with a team score of 64.
With one meet already in the books, Jefferson has been scheduled to compete in Frenchtown on Friday. District meets begin on May 14 at Belgrade High School.
"We've got athletes competing in all events, which is nice because sometimes we are lacking in some events," said Layng. "But to me the balance really helps this year in both boys and girls."
