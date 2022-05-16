KALISPELL — Alejandro Calderon has been promoted to head coach of the Kalispell Flathead boys soccer program, activities director Bryce Wilson announced Monday.

Calderon has been the junior varsity coach since 2017. He also played for the Braves (2006-09) and was an assistant coach for four years at crosstown rival Kalispell Glacier.

"Alejandro is passionate about soccer and getting the best out of our players," Wilson said in a press release. "He has a strong desire to lead the Flathead Braves soccer program with positive energy and hard work. He outlined his vision during the interview with details for leading the program with communication, competing, fun, educational based, and commitment.

"He was a great competitor as a player and can move the program forward."

